Ex on the Beach

Cast
Ben Salmon
Ben is a motivated business owner with lots of goals for his future, including taking his relationship with Jade to the next level, getting engaged and proving that he will be devoted to her. The pair have already started saving for a house and have talked about starting a family together. However, Jade’s jealousy about Ben’s most recent ex, Kellie, has thrown a major wrench into things. He still goes to the bar where Kellie works every week with his friends. Ben will have to ease Jade’s trust issues if he wants to take a trip down the aisle with her.
Jade Croft
Jade knew Ben was the one she wanted to share her life with after they had their first kiss. However, Jade is having trouble fully breaking down her walls. Ben still frequents the bar his ex, Kellie, works at -- and it's a different bar than the one where Jade works. He insists he is just there to have fun with his mates, but Jade doesn’t fully trust that it’s all about spending time with friends. Jade will need to work on her trust issues in order to start the future she and Ben have been working so hard towards.
Kellie Ross
Ex
Kellie manages the bar where she met her ex, Ben, and where he regularly goes with his friends despite their breakup. Kellie felt things were getting too serious, too soon with Ben, which led to their split. Ever since then, she has regretted calling things off with him. If the opportunity presents itself, Kellie won’t be shy about trying to get Ben back. Will Ben open the door for her to make a move?
Jake O'Brien
Jake is a fitness coach, trainer and massage therapist. After battling some major health issues and surviving a near-death motorcycle accident, Jake is thinking about his future now more than ever. He is forever grateful and knows deep down Holly is a keeper after being there for him through his health scares so early in their relationship, which has only deepened their love. Four years later, it should be easy to talk about marriage and babies. But Jake still can't seem to let go of his first love, Pala, who he hasn't seen in 10 years. He needs to let go of the woman who is holding him back if he wants a future with Holly, the woman who nursed him back to life and wants a life with him.
Holly MacAlpine
Holly has a degree in journalism and a dream of starting a family with Jake. Ever since she met Jake in 2018, she’s been there through all the ups and downs. But four years into this relationship, Holly feels frustrated that Jake still won’t talk about taking serious next steps. She attributes his resistance to his past relationship with his ex, Pala. She has shown how committed she is to Jake and needs him to show his commitment to her by healing the wounds of his previous relationship.
Pala Negara
Ex
Pala is a model who has changed a lot since she and her ex, Jake, broke up. She became calmer and more grounded, as well as a mother. Jake holds a lot of resentment towards Pala and blames their relationship for the issues he has now in his relationship with Holly. Pala claims their relationship was intense and passionate, and it ended abruptly. She also hears from mutual friends that Jake isn’t over her. She knows they both need closure, but can they stay grounded enough to get it, or will old emotions run too hot?
Lola De Lepine
Lola is a makeup artist who caught the eye of artist Sorinn. Sorinn was captivated by Lola’s beauty and electric personality, and he was blown away by their chemistry. While their love is deep, their relationship has been a bit rocky. When the two were on a break, Lola met her now ex, Chris, and they connected instantly. Despite the connection with her ex, Lola ultimately decided to follow her heart and get back with Sorinn, which left Chris hurting. Despite the breakup, Chris is still someone Lola confides in when things get tough with Sorinn. If she wants their relationship to stay afloat, Lola needs to learn how to talk to Sorinn instead of Chris when things hit the rocks.
Sorinn Lillico
Sorinn is an artist who found his muse in Lola. But his jealousy and insecurity has prevented him from making the ultimate commitment to her. Lola’s past relationship with Chris is a huge cause of these issues, and they are compounded by Sorinn’s struggle to talk about it. He needs to work on his communication and trust issues if he wants to be with Lola. With Chris in the villa, hopefully he can ease his insecurities and start his picture-perfect future with Lola.
Christopher Patrone
Ex
Chris has a wicked smile and big personality -- and he is still single and pining over his ex, Lola. He feels destiny brought them together through a chance meeting in Atlanta while she was on a break from her current boyfriend, Sorinn. Chris is still frustrated Lola went back to Sorinn and isn’t convinced Sorinn is the best partner for her. Chris is coming to the villa with one goal: to win Lola back. But he’ll have to do it with Sorinn still in the picture.
Spari
Spari is an up-and-coming music producer who often collaborates with artists and producers. When he met Shayla, he instantly knew she was the one, and now, the couple is on their way to getting engaged. However, one thing is holding them back: Spari’s relationship with his ex-girlfriend Ri. Although their relationship ended, Ri is a music artist, and the two continue to work together. Given Ri and Spari’s romantic past, their working relationship has caused some serious trust issues between Shayla and Spari. Spari wants to prove the relationship is strictly professional and move on with Shayla as his future wife.
Shayla Cruz
Shayla was swept away when she met Spari at a Black Lives Matter protest. Two years later, the couple has been going strong in a loving, committed relationship. But it hasn't always been easy. Shayla knew Spari was still seeing Ri before they started dating, but since Spari and Ri work together, she hasn’t been removed from their lives. Spari has struggled with infidelity in the past, causing Shayla to become extremely guarded and fearful of what happens when Spari is around other women, especially Ri. Shayla really loves Spari and sees a future with him, but will her vision change if he can't leave his ex in the past?
Ri Nelson
Ex
Ri is a music artist who spends a lot of her time in the studio writing and singing. Ri and Spari met at work when Spari helped her make some new music. The two instantly hit it off and began dating. After eight months, Ri noticed Spari was starting to get distant, and they split. Now, they are still working together and making music. Ri believes the vibes are still there and says Spari doesn't act like a man in a relationship when they hang out together. She misses their relationship and is ready to head to the beach to see if there is one last chance for them.
Leylah Linda
Leylah was smitten when she met Liam. The two felt like they had been together for a lifetime, and she even got his name tattooed on her. Leylah sees herself getting married and starting a family with Liam, but she feels he often prioritizes his career over their relationship. Now, Leylah is getting the attention she needs from her ex, Samura. Despite being in constant communication with him, Leylah is confident she doesn't have feelings for Samura anymore. She is ready to prove to Liam there's no place for Samura in her life, but Liam will have to show he’s ready to put Leylah first.
Liam Forrest
Liam is a serious and dedicated boxer who spends most of his time training and prepping for fights. When he’s not in the ring, he’s thinking about putting a ring on Leylah’s finger. But Liam and Leylah’s relationship can't seem to progress to the next level because he thinks Leylah still has feelings for her ex, Samura. Despite her constant reassurances that she’s over him, Liam doesn't believe that's the case. Liam is heading to the beach to show Leylah that Samura is the wrong man, and that he is truly the one for her.
Samura Kamara
Ex
Samura sees his ex, Leylah, as the one that got away. They were high school sweethearts and dated for over five years. Samura still hasn't gotten over Leylah and thinks that her current boyfriend, Liam, is just a replacement for him; he’s sure she still has feelings for him. So, when it comes to being an ex on the beach, Samura knows this is a perfect opportunity to get the woman he loves back in his life. Hopefully, Samura’s overconfidence won’t leave him sailing home all alone.
Thailah T
Thailah is a self-proclaimed flirt and a professional DJ. When she met Jamie at a party, it was almost love at first sight, and their relationship took off quickly. But things took a turn for the couple, and they decided to open their relationship. Despite deciding to open their relationship and allowing each other to see different people, Thailah's natural flirtatiousness has brought up some serious trust issues from Jamie. She wants to prove she is ready to close the relationship and that none of her flirting means more to her than Jamie.
Jamie Dragon
Jamie, aka "J Dragon," met fellow DJ Thailah at a party and instantly knew she was the one. Their relationship became intense quickly, and they eventually moved in together. While the relationship was seemingly on a high note, Jamie asked Thailah to be in an open relationship, and she agreed. Unfortunately, opening things up has brought a lot of jealousy into the relationship because Jamie thinks Thailah is too flirtatious. He wants to take the next step and finally close the relationship, but she will have to prove she’s only about Jamie.
Charlie Low
Ex
Charlie and Thailah were each other’s first loves and were completely head over heels for one another. But all good things come to an end, which is what happened when they eventually broke up. Since then, the two have remained friends, connecting over their careers as DJs. But Charlie has some serious doubts about Jamie. He doesn't believe Thailah wants to be in an open relationship and thinks Jamie is stringing her along. Charlie hopes that with him heading to the beach, Jamie will crack under pressure and show his true intentions, leaving Charlie to be the one who saves the day for Thailah.