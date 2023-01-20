Ex on the Beach

Jake O'Brien

Jake is a fitness coach, trainer and massage therapist. After battling some major health issues and surviving a near-death motorcycle accident, Jake is thinking about his future now more than ever. He is forever grateful and knows deep down Holly is a keeper after being there for him through his health scares so early in their relationship, which has only deepened their love. Four years later, it should be easy to talk about marriage and babies. But Jake still can't seem to let go of his first love, Pala, who he hasn't seen in 10 years. He needs to let go of the woman who is holding him back if he wants a future with Holly, the woman who nursed him back to life and wants a life with him.