Are You The One?

- 41:48
S8 • E1
Come One, Come All, Pt. 1Sparks fly and jealousy ignites when 16 sexually fluid singles looking for their perfect match head to Hawaii for their chance to find love and win $1 million.06/26/2019
- 41:48
S8 • E2
Come One, Come All, Pt. 2Back-to-back boom boom room hookups label Kai a player, Nour and Justin step into the Truth Booth, and everyone's true feelings are revealed at the first match-up ceremony.06/26/2019
S8 • E3
S8 • E3
This Is TrashJustin tries to push Max outside his comfort zone, the singles compete for a romantic group getaway by playing dating trivia, and Basit struggles for acceptance.07/03/2019
S8 • E4
S8 • E4
We Come to SlayJenna questions her future with Kai, Nour's jealousy shows, the singles meet Dionne Slay when they throw a queer prom, and Jonathan has an eye-opening experience.07/10/2019
S8 • E5
S8 • E5
There Was a Fivesome?Justin opens up to Max about his fear of getting too close too fast, an impromptu orgy shakes things up, and Jenna and Kai have a hard time exploring other options.07/17/2019
S8 • E6
S8 • E6
Hate to Burst Your BubbleWith the house determined to find a Perfect Match, Nour and Amber get serious about figuring out their compatibility, and Kai moves on from Jenna.07/24/2019
S8 • E7
S8 • E7
Red Flag AlertRemy steps in to bust up a toxic entanglement, Jonathan tries to make amends with Basit, and the house pins their hopes on Brandon and Aasha.07/31/2019
S8 • E8
S8 • E8
This Sucks and BlowsThe singles match shocking headlines to their housemates, Jenna explores her feelings for Amber while getting to know Jasmine, and another couple steps into the Truth Booth.08/05/2019
S8 • E9
S8 • E9
Games Players PlayTensions flare during the house party, Paige begins to drop her guard, and the singles try to convince Kai that his flirtatious behavior is hurting others.08/12/2019
S8 • E10
S8 • E10
It All Comes Down to JaxThe singles compete in a challenge that tests their communication skills, Kari and Danny try to decode the matches, and the house creates a strategy for the matchup ceremony.08/19/2019
Cast
Terrence J
Host
Actor, executive producer, philanthropist, author and New York native Terrence "Terrence J" Jenkins is an Emmy-nominated television host who spent more than six years hosting BET's music-countdown show "106 & Park." Jenkins has starred in movies such as 2016's "The Perfect Match" and 2012's box-office success "Think Like a Man." In 2013, he published his first book, memoir "The Wealth of My Mother's Wisdom: The Lessons That Made My Life Rich." Beyond his career in Hollywood, Jenkins is involved in a number of philanthropic endeavors that involve health, wellness, child welfare and the environment and most notably served as ambassador for former President Barack Obama's My Brother's Keeper initiative.
Dr. Frankie
Dr. Frankie Bashan is a renowned relationship coach and dating expert. She is a licensed clinical psychologist with nearly two decades of experience working with couples and individuals and also has specialized training in the field of trauma. She possesses a unique combination of formal training, innate emotional intelligence and communication skills that allow her to help couples struggling with relationship issues of all kinds. Dr. Frankie is the CEO and founder of Little Gay Book, which focuses on personalized matchmaking and singles events for lesbians and bisexual women and has successfully connected couples across the United States for the last decade. Her latest venture is as CEO and founder of Little Black Book Matchmaking, specializing in personalized matchmaking and singles events for heterosexual singles. Dr. Frankie's coaching is based in the San Francisco Bay Area, but clients can access her services via Skype from around the globe. You can follow Dr. Frankie on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook.
Aasha Wells
Cast Member
When it comes to relationships, Aasha has a long list of dos and don'ts for her partner to keep her from getting jealous. Her partners can follow the rules or not, but things get complicated when Aasha's the one introducing trigger-inducing scenarios. Exploring her sexuality is important to her, but when she puts exploration ahead of building a solid foundation for her relationship, she turns into a green-eyed monster. Will Aasha be able to focus on friendship first and save the sex for later?
Amber Martinez
Cast Member
When Amber is in, she's all the way in, and she expects the same blind-faith commitment from her partner, but when she suspects her partner isn't on the up-and-up, her communication skills go out the window. Her paranoia leads her to do things like search every movie theater in a 20-mile radius for her supposedly cheating partner. Even though Amber knows this paranoia isn't healthy, the excitement of the relationship is part of the appeal. Will Amber learn passion in a relationship and chaos in a relationship are not the same thing?
Basit Shittu
Cast Member
Basit, also known as the drag queen Dionne Slay, is an ambassador for self-expression. Having grown up in a conservative, Nigerian household, it wasn't until Basit got to college they were able to fully explore their sexuality and gender expression, and once the genie was out of the bottle, there was no putting them back in. This irony is as big and bold as Basit's personality: When it comes to relationships, Basit has a difficult time expressing themselves. They shy away from telling their partner when they are unsatisfied. Will Basit be able to find their voice in love?
Brandon Davis
Cast Member
Growing up as a scholar athlete from a conservative, military family, Brandon developed two unique skills. From constantly moving around as a child, he developed an uncanny ability to read people; while being raised in a strict household taught him to be blunt to a fault. That bluntness has pushed partners away in the past, and while he can read someone in an instant, he keeps his walls up and doesn't let others read him. Will Brandon be able to let his guard down and bite his tongue enough to let the right person in?
Danny Prikazsky
Cast Member
Danny is a nerd in the streets -- and not such a nerd behind closed doors -- but for all the brainpower this data scientist wields, he's not as smart when it comes to relationships. Previously engaged, Danny agreed to relationship terms for the sake of his partner's happiness that ultimately blew up in his face and ended the engagement. Will Danny smarten up and learn that, in order to have a healthy relationship, he will also need to put himself first?
Jasmine Olson
Cast Member
Jasmine may hail from the South, but she's no demure Southern belle; she's a dominant country woman who loves kayaking and mud bogging. Jasmine knows what she wants and has high expectations, but when it comes to relationships, she has a hard time maintaining her own standards. When it comes to love, she runs the risk of accepting less than she deserves. Will Jasmine be able to find a partner that lives up to her reasonable expectations for a romantic relationship?
Jenna Brown
Cast Member
Jenna may not be the only person in her family to identify as part of the LGBTQ community, but having grown up in a conservative Midwest family, she's no stranger to conflict. Even though Jenna works for peace in her family life, she can't help but be drawn to chaos and drama in her love life. She looks for excitement in a relationship, but her tendency toward jealousy results in them ending disastrously. Will Jenna be able to find a partner that gets her excited but also makes her feel secure?
Jonathan Monroe
Cast Member
Jonathan proves you can't judge a book by its cover. This free-spirited, nature-loving wild man is also a well-respected bank manager who raised himself out of some difficult childhood circumstances. Jonathan, though, is only human. He finds it difficult to see past initial impressions and sees in others what he wants to see, and when he sees something he wants, he locks in. Will Jonathan find his match by seeing past his first impressions?
Justinavery “Justin” Palm
Cast Member
After serving six years in the U.S. Navy, Justin is now a proud veteran living his best life in the Big Apple. The only thing missing is a relationship, but having been on his own since he was 14, Justin's relationships are undermined by his fear of abandonment. If someone is giving him attention, he's happy to take it. When things get serious, though, his fear of abandonment pushes him to end the relationship. Justin's philosophy is it's better to walk away than be walked out on. Will Justin find the strength to risk abandonment for the sake of finding love?
Kai Wes
Cast Member
Coming out once can be hard. Kai had to come out twice. Assigned female at birth, Kai first came out as a lesbian, but there was much more to it than that. In 2016, he came out a second time, recognizing he identifies as trans-masculine nonbinary (identifying more male than female on the gender spectrum). Not only that, Kai's journey of self-discovery made him realize he doesn't only like those whom identify as women, he is open to romance across the gender spectrum. Now that Kai fully accepts who he is, can he find someone else whom will do the same?
Kari Snow
Cast Member
Kari is a hardcore cosplayer who loves to play dress up, but when the costumes come off, her personality is just as bright and colorful. Unfortunately, the same can't be said about her relationships. Underneath the surface, her relationships got pretty dark. Kari remained the loud and fun person she truly is, but the underlying darkness left her guarded when it comes to love. Can Kari be the superhero for her own heart and rescue it from the cage she put around it?
Kylie Smith
Cast Member
Kylie is a firecracker who craves the spotlight and, having grown up an only child, is used to getting it. A sucker for love, she tends to fall hard and fast, but if she gets hurt, she's quick to seek revenge. On the flip side, as fast as she falls in love, she can fall out of it, never getting deep enough with anyone to make that love last. Can Kylie slow down long enough to form a relationship strong enough to keep her big personality grounded?
Max Gentile
Cast Member
Max has got the all-American-boy act down pat. By age 10, he realized he did not identify as straight, but growing up in a small, conservative Midwest town, being anything but straight was not an option. It wasn't until Max relocated to Los Angeles that his life began to change. He had a major glow-up and finally experienced the full range of his sexuality, but deep down, Max still struggles with the little boy from Ohio learning to accept whom he really is. Will Max be able to live his truth and find a partner worth celebrating it with?
Nour Fraij
Cast Member
Identifying as bisexual from an early age, Nour was the black sheep in her family. Raised in a traditional Jordanian Muslim household, she had to grow up fast after her father was deported and she married young for the sake of tradition, but she felt trapped in her marriage because she could never truly be herself. Since leaving her marriage, Nour has taken full control of her life -- and that need for control can seep into her romantic relationships. Will Nour find comfort in a relationship that allows her to give up a little of that control?
Paige Cole
Cast Member
Paige grew up in a loving household, but growing up in conservative, small-town Texas, there was no one else like her to identify with. As a result, she learned to suppress her sexuality. When she moved to the Big Apple, she was excited experience her sexuality but found herself in relationships that revolved around sex -- no different than her relationships back home. Paige has a lot to learn, not just about herself and her sexuality, but about relationships in general. Will Paige pass the crash course in love and find a real relationship?
Remy Duran
Cast Member
Remy is a New York City club kid with the personality to match. He's not afraid to flaunt his sexuality and uses his over-the-top behavior as a barrier to entrance. If someone can't accept the extreme side of his personality up front, then there's no point letting someone get to know his softer side. Can Remy learn to be vulnerable enough to let someone into his mind before letting them into his bed?