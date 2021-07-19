Adorableness

Ross Matthews Panelist

Since 2001, Ross Mathews has established himself as one of the most in-demand television personalities, hosts and pop culture experts today. Endearing and witty, undeniably funny and one of the hardest working people in show business, Ross has won the hearts of millions of Americans since his television debut as a correspondent for "The Tonight Show with Jay Leno." Ross is a regular on "The Drew Barrymore Show" and can be seen as a judge on VH1's critically acclaimed, award-winning series "RuPaul's Drag Race," alongside RuPaul, Carson Kressley and Michelle Visage.



Ross competed on CBS's first-ever "Celebrity Big Brother," where he came in second place and won America's Favorite Houseguest. Ross was also the host of "Hello Ross" on E!, a weekly fan destination for celebrity gossip, Hollywood news and pop culture, and was nominated for a 2014 People's Choice Award for Favorite New Talk Show Host. In 2015, Ross led his own radio show for SiriusXM on the OutQ channel. He has hosted the GLAAD Media Awards six times and the GLAAD Gala San Francisco, where, in 2018, he was honored with the Davidson/Valentini Award.



Ross records his top-rated podcast "Straight Talk with Ross Mathews" weekly. The podcast debuted in 2014 and offers fans new episodes showcasing Ross's distinct voice and hilarious takes on the latest celebrity and entertainment news.



As an author, Ross has two books under his belt, including his 2020 book, "Name Drop" -- the follow-up to his national best-seller "Man Up!: Tales of My Delusional Self-Confidence" – which showcases incredible celebrity stories that Ross only divulges in at happy hour. Each chapter is paired with one of his famous recipes and cocktails (a.k.a. Rossipies).



When not working on his many projects, Ross is a strong supporter of the Human Rights Campaign. He is a recipient of their Visibility Award and continues to speak at their nationwide events.