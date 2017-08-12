- 20:30
S1 • E1
Episode 1Eddie Huang, Krystal Bee and Chris "Drama" Pfaff help Rob choose the best act from a group whose talents include hand flatulence, vape art, limbo and more.12/08/2017
- 20:30
S1 • E4
Episode 4Steelo Brim joins Krystal and Chris to help Rob choose the act most deserving of a $10,000 prize from a group that includes a strongman, a sword-swallower, an extreme juggler and more.12/29/2017
- 20:29
S1 • E5
Episode 5Serayah joins the panel to help Rob judge the talents of a martial artist, a fire-breather, a tightrope walker and more.01/05/2018
- 20:30
S1 • E6
Episode 6Unique acts including a sign-spinner, a slinky superstar, a card magician, a pair of fitness fanatics and a jump-rope squad compete for the judges' praise and $10,000.01/12/2018
- 20:30
S1 • E8
Episode 8Singer Ashanti helps Rob and the judges choose the act most deserving of $10,000 from a group that includes an inventive percussionist, a yo-yo enthusiast, a fiery archer and more.01/19/2018
About Amazingness
In this variety show competition, Rob Dyrdek and a panel of celebrity judges witness the most ridiculously talented amateur and viral acts in the country to decide who will win $10,000.
