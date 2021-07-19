Adorableness
Strange Pillows
Season 1 E 3 • 07/20/2021
The crew reacts to travelers falling asleep on strangers and to people experiencing things for the first time, and realizes they all have a weak spot for the irresistible sugar glider.
AdorablenessS1 • E101Cute Cursers
James and his team of cuteness crusaders enjoy videos of cute cursers, pet serenades, little mommies in the making and peculiar proposals.
07/19/2021
AdorablenessS1 • E2Quack Heads
James, Ross, Dulcé and Alyson get cute with clips of ducks gone quackers, barfing babies and lonely only children.
07/19/2021
AdorablenessS1 • E3Strange Pillows
The crew reacts to travelers falling asleep on strangers and to people experiencing things for the first time, and realizes they all have a weak spot for the irresistible sugar glider.
07/20/2021
AdorablenessS1 • E4Don't Call me Cute
James, Alyson, Ross and Dulcé react to videos of cute animals with attitude problems, marvel at dads with genius parenting hacks, and gush over couples whose love has no bounds.
07/20/2021
AdorablenessS1 • E5Kid Litters
James is joined by Alyson, Ross and Dulcé to react to videos of tough guys with a soft side and animals facing rejection, and the crew guesses how many times a cutie will sneeze.
07/21/2021
AdorablenessS1 • E6Gram-Tastic
James, Alyson, Ross and Dulcé weigh in on videos of inseparable dads and daughters, grannies with impressive tricks, kids getting knocked out by their pets and multitasking moms.
07/21/2021
AdorablenessS1 • E7Mini Miracles
James, Alyson, Ross and Dulcé break down videos that celebrate life's little victories, capture the joy of getting the perfect holiday gift, and showcase big personalities in small packages.
07/22/2021
AdorablenessS1 • E8It's Been Too Long
James and his fellow purveyors of all things precious sound off on clips featuring long-overdue reunions, frightening displays of questionable parenting choices, and unpredictable animals.
07/22/2021
AdorablenessS1 • E9Claw Daddies
The crew watches in disbelief as folks ignore the cuteness around them and gets a kick out of parents roasting their surprised kids, and Alyson empathizes with kids experiencing stage fright.
07/23/2021
