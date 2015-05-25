Unlock all MTV content using your TV provider
I'm a Financial Dominatrix
Season 2016 E 13 • 10/05/2016
Jasmine earns her money by treating men like submissives, and Ozzy has a career as a "alpha fin-dom cash master" who consensually dominates other men.
True Life
S2015 • E9
I Hate My Butt
College baseball player Derec has serious issues with the look of his rear end and is hoping to make a change.
05/25/2015
True Life
S2015 • E10
I'm Having Second Thoughts
Two men who have settled into a routine way of life attempt to chase new career dreams in the worlds of real estate and stunt work.
06/01/2015
True Life
S2015 • E11
Save My Teen Marriage
Two young couples who married as teens attempt a novel counseling program to figure out if their romances will survive the toughest tests or crack under the pressure.
06/08/2015
True Life
S2015 • E23
I'm a Cyborg
Three self-proclaimed cyborg biohackers attempt their own bold new medical procedures to insert technology into their bodies.
12/23/2015
True Life
S2016 • E6
My Parents Are in Porn
Talia's father encourages her to explore employment opportunities in the adult film industry, and Chandler's meddling parents test his tolerance.
02/29/2016
True Life
S2016 • E7
I'm Married to a Stranger
Gina's marriage to Christian becomes difficult as their uncertainty about their future grows, and Shane struggles to reconcile online and real chemistry with Liza.
03/07/2016
True Life
S2016 • E8
I'm a Witch
Apollo meets another witch on social media and wants to explore their potential, and Aracelie is conflicted about accepting a spot on the Vampire Court of Austin.
03/08/2016
True Life
S2016 • E9
I'm on Smart Drugs
Cassox experiments with "smart drugs" (nootropics) that he claims will boost memory in humans, and Topher studies to become a member of an elite intelligence society.
03/14/2016
True Life
S2016 • E10
Hooked
Jaci is living with a substance use disorder and wants to go to rehab, and Claudia's pregnancy amplifies her anxiety disorder.
05/19/2016
True Life
S2016 • E12
I Have a Feeding Fetish
Mandi aims to gain 100 pounds, and Betty tries to get her fetish website off the ground in a new city.
10/05/2016
True Life
True Life
S2016 • E14
My Parent's Addicted to Opioids
Katelynn tries to achieve independence while providing support for her mother, and Zoe attempts to cope with the emotional scars of her father's substance use disorder.
10/11/2016
True Life
S2016 • E15
I've Been Shot
Jamarrius tries to recover from the physical toll of multiple gunshot wounds, and Maggie's PTSD from a shooting affects her career path.
10/25/2016
True Life
S2016 • E17
I'm an Adult Baby
Robert, Mathilda and Mitchell all identify as Adult Baby Diaper Lovers (ABDL) who struggle to balance their fetishes with the realities of their adult lives.
10/26/2016
True Life
S2016 • E19
I Need Danger Sex
Adult film star Cici seeks sex in increasingly dangerous locations, and Levon's love of rough sex might push his partner Imani to her breaking point.
11/01/2016
True Life
S2016 • E18
I Can't Have an Orgasm
David wonders if he's asexual or if he needs testosterone injections, and Aiden's ADHD prescription affects his ability to orgasm, putting a strain on his marriage.
11/01/2016
True Life
S2016 • E20
I'm a Go-Go God
Vinny wants to transition from go-go dancer to photographer, and Sam hopes he can make it big in New York City by leveraging his social media presence.
11/10/2016
True Life
S2016 • E21
I'm in a Fight Church
Samantha faces a debilitating shoulder injury that could keep her from a big MMA fight, and Magdiel is struggling to lose weight during a financially stressful time.
11/10/2016
True Life
S2016 • E22
We Are Transitioning
Gender transitioning is a physical and emotional journey, but Megan and Alex face the added challenge of navigating relationships with their respective cisgender partners.
11/17/2016
True Life
S2016 • E23
I Have Misophonia
Lindsey and Analeida struggle not to let misophonia -- a condition in which "normal" sounds cause a strong emotional reaction -- inhibit their lives and relationships.
12/16/2016
