True Life
- 41:29
S2004 • E6
My Parents Are in PornTalia's father encourages her to explore employment opportunities in the adult film industry, and Chandler's meddling parents test his tolerance.02/29/2016
- 41:29
S2004 • E7
I'm Married to a StrangerGina's marriage to Christian becomes difficult as their uncertainty about their future grows, and Shane struggles to reconcile online and real chemistry with Liza.03/07/2016
- 41:30
S2004 • E8
I'm a WitchApollo meets another witch on social media and wants to explore their potential, and Aracelie is conflicted about accepting a spot on the Vampire Court of Austin.03/08/2016
- 40:57
S2004 • E9
I'm on Smart DrugsCassox experiments with "smart drugs" (nootropics) that he claims will boost memory in humans, and Topher studies to become a member of an elite intelligence society.03/14/2016
- 41:31
S2004 • E10
HookedJaci is living with a substance use disorder and wants to go to rehab, and Claudia's pregnancy amplifies her anxiety disorder.05/19/2016
- 41:00
S2016 • E12
I Have a Feeding FetishMandi aims to gain 100 pounds, and Betty tries to get her fetish website off the ground in a new city.10/05/2016
- 40:54
S2016 • E13
I'm a Financial DomJasmine earns her money by treating men like submissives, and Ozzy has a career as a "alpha fin-dom cash master" who consensually dominates other men.10/05/2016
- 41:02
S2016 • E14
My Parent's Addicted to OpioidsKatelynn tries to achieve independence while providing support for her mother, and Zoe attempts to cope with the emotional scars of her father's substance use disorder.10/11/2016
- 41:01
S2016 • E15
I've Been ShotJamarrius tries to recover from the physical toll of multiple gunshot wounds, and Maggie's PTSD from a shooting affects her career path.10/25/2016
- 41:02
S2016 • E17
I'm an Adult BabyRobert, Mathilda and Mitchell all identify as Adult Baby Diaper Lovers (ABDL) who struggle to balance their fetishes with the realities of their adult lives.10/26/2016