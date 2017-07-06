MTV shows are now on Paramount+
True Life
40:59
S2017 • E1
I Didn't Know I'm a Dad
Potential jail time threatens Coltyn's effort to establish a relationship with his son, and Charlie worries the results of a paternity test could end his current relationship.
06/07/2017
41:02
S2017 • E2
I'm Breaking Beauty Norms
Dakota, a woman with a beard, and Curtis, a man with vitiligo, stand up to the world's restrictive beauty standards through mentorship and performance.
06/14/2017
41:02
S2017 • E3
I'm Dying for the Applause
Contortionist clown Scarlet and rodeo pro Cory come to terms with the possibility that their beloved careers may do serious damage to their health.
06/14/2017
41:02
S2017 • E4
I'm Saving My Hood
Kevo and Klea process their past traumas as they take on initiatives to reduce violence and help their communities.
06/21/2017
41:02
S2017 • E5
I'm Gambling with My Future
A man with a terminally ill father attempts to become a poker pro, and codependent twin brothers try to overcome their many vices.
06/21/2017
