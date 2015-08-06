True Life
I Want to Go Fight ISIS
Season 2016 E 16 • 10/25/2016
Robert and Justin both want to leave their American lives to fight ISIS alongside Kurdish forces in Syria, but they risk leaving their hesitant loved ones behind in the process.
True LifeS2015 • E11Save My Teen Marriage
Two young couples who married as teens undergo a novel counseling program to figure out if their romances will survive or crack under pressure.
06/08/2015
True LifeS2004 • E23I'm a Cyborg
Three self-proclaimed cyborg biohackers attempt their own bold new medical procedures to insert technology into their bodies.
12/23/2015
True LifeS2004 • E6My Parents Are in Porn
Talia's father encourages her to explore employment opportunities in the adult film industry, and Chandler's meddling parents test his tolerance.
02/29/2016
True LifeS2004 • E7I'm Married to a Stranger
Gina's marriage to Christian becomes difficult as their uncertainty about their future grows, and Shane struggles to reconcile online and real chemistry with Liza.
03/07/2016
True LifeS2004 • E8I'm a Witch
Apollo meets another witch on social media and wants to explore their potential, and Aracelie is conflicted about accepting a spot on the Vampire Court of Austin.
03/08/2016
True LifeS2004 • E9I'm on Smart Drugs
Cassox experiments with "smart drugs" (nootropics) that he claims will boost memory in humans, and Topher studies to become a member of an elite intelligence society.
03/14/2016
True LifeS2004 • E10Hooked
Jaci is living with a substance use disorder and wants to go to rehab, and Claudia's pregnancy amplifies her anxiety disorder.
05/19/2016
True LifeS2016 • E12I Have a Feeding Fetish
Mandi aims to gain 100 pounds, and Betty tries to get her fetish website off the ground in a new city.
10/05/2016
True LifeS2016 • E13I'm a Financial Dom
Jasmine earns her money by treating men like submissives, and Ozzy has a career as a "alpha fin-dom cash master" who consensually dominates other men.
10/05/2016
True LifeS2016 • E14My Parent's Addicted to Opioids
Katelynn tries to achieve independence while providing support for her mother, and Zoe attempts to cope with the emotional scars of her father's substance use disorder.
10/11/2016
True LifeS2016 • E15I've Been Shot
Jamarrius tries to recover from the physical toll of multiple gunshot wounds, and Maggie's PTSD from a shooting affects her career path.
10/25/2016
True LifeS2016 • E17I'm an Adult Baby
Robert, Mathilda and Mitchell all identify as Adult Baby Diaper Lovers (ABDL) who struggle to balance their fetishes with the realities of their adult lives.
10/26/2016
True LifeS2016 • E18I Can't Have an Orgasm
David wonders if he's asexual or if he needs testosterone injections, and Aiden's ADHD prescription affects his ability to orgasm, putting a strain on his marriage.
11/01/2016
True LifeS2016 • E19I Need Danger Sex
Adult film star Cici seeks sex in increasingly dangerous locations, and Levon's love of rough sex might push his partner Imani to her breaking point.
11/01/2016
True LifeS2016 • E20I'm a Go-Go God
Vinny wants to transition from go-go dancer to photographer, and Sam hopes he can make it big in New York City by leveraging his social media presence.
11/10/2016
True LifeS2016 • E21I'm in a Fight Church
Samantha faces a debilitating shoulder injury that could keep her from a big MMA fight, and Magdiel is struggling to lose weight during a financially stressful time.
11/10/2016
True LifeS2016 • E22We Are Transitioning
Gender transitioning is a physical and emotional journey, but Megan and Alex face the added challenge of navigating relationships with their respective cisgender partners.
11/17/2016
True LifeS2016 • E23I Have Misophonia
Lindsey and Analeida struggle not to let misophonia -- a condition in which "normal" sounds cause a strong emotional reaction -- inhibit their lives and relationships.
12/16/2016
True LifeS2016 • E24I'm Tripping on Ayahuasca
Insecure Jess takes off for a Peruvian retreat, and family-oriented Kyle travels to Mexico, both hoping to achieve spiritual enlightenment by consuming ayahuasca.
12/16/2016
