Help! I'm In a Secret Relationship!
Ben & Matt
Season 2 E 7 • 04/11/2023
Rahne and Travis are in NYC to help Ben figure out why his roommate and best friend Matt has been withdrawn and blocked him on social media.
More
Watching
Full Ep
41:30
Sign in to Watch
Help! I'm In a Secret Relationship!S1 • E7Julie & Carlos
Julie believes Carlos is her forever person, but she's never met his Venezuelan parents and suspects their cultural differences might be the reason he's hidden her from them for four years.
05/31/2022
Full Ep
41:29
Sign in to Watch
Help! I'm In a Secret Relationship!S1 • E8Donald & Stormi
Two years after proposing to Stormi, music producer Donald still hasn't met her friends, and he's not sure if it's because of their 13-year age difference or something more nefarious.
06/07/2022
Full Ep
41:30
Sign in to Watch
Help! I'm In a Secret Relationship!S1 • E9Alexia & Javy
Javy is passionate about boxing and his girlfriend Alexia, but he's never let her come to a match or visit his gym, so Alexia brings in Travis and Rahne to find out why he's hiding her.
06/14/2022
Full Ep
41:30
Sign in to Watch
Help! I'm In a Secret Relationship!S1 • E10Rick & Shanelle
Cryptocurrency expert Rick wants to build a future with influencer Shanelle, but his loved ones' concerns about her secretive behavior require a serious NFT (Nosy Family Talk).
06/21/2022
Full Ep
41:52
Help! I'm In a Secret Relationship!S2 • E1Macky & Shefat
Rahne and Travis meet New Orleans native Macky, who's desperate to know why Sheffy, his wife of three years, seems to be living a secretive double life.
02/28/2023
Full Ep
41:52
Sign in to Watch
Help! I'm In a Secret Relationship!S2 • E2Mikkie & Dale
Dale has been dating Mikkie for over a year, owns businesses with her and is a father figure to her daughter, which makes Mikkie question why he refuses to introduce her to his family.
03/07/2023
Full Ep
41:52
Sign in to Watch
Help! I'm In a Secret Relationship!S2 • E3Lisa & Tee
Single mom Lisa manages her son Tee's music career, but she calls Rahne and Travis for help when she and her son begin drifting apart after he inexplicably blocks her on social media.
03/14/2023
Full Ep
41:52
Sign in to Watch
Help! I'm In a Secret Relationship!S2 • E4CJ & Charles
After four years of dating, CJ is at his wit's end when Charles shows no interest in introducing him to his family, which pushes CJ to seek Travis and Rahne's help.
03/21/2023
Full Ep
41:52
Sign in to Watch
Help! I'm In a Secret Relationship!S2 • E5Casey & Telsea
Travis and Rahne investigate the spooky spells and heartbreaking tragedies surrounding single mom and self-proclaimed witch Telsea, who is hiding her devoted boyfriend of one year, Casey.
03/28/2023
Full Ep
41:52
Sign in to Watch
Help! I'm In a Secret Relationship!S2 • E6Alyssa & Jose
Alyssa's ready to hit the brakes on her speedy romance with long-distance fiancé Jose if he doesn't come clean about why he's hiding her, and their infant son, from his entire family.
04/04/2023
Full Ep
41:52
Sign in to Watch
Help! I'm In a Secret Relationship!S2 • E7Ben & Matt
Rahne and Travis are in NYC to help Ben figure out why his roommate and best friend Matt has been withdrawn and blocked him on social media.
04/11/2023
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:15
Love & Hip Hop Atlanta: Run It BackS1 Stars Reminisce on Love & Hip Hop Atlanta: Run It Back
Mimi, Lil Scrappy, Rasheeda and other OG cast members get together to reflect on Love & Hip Hop Atlanta: Run It Back, premiering Tuesday, May 2, at 7/6c.
04/19/2023
Trailer
01:00
MTV Couples RetreatS3 Roll the Dice with MTV Couples Retreat
Couples bet big on love as they head to Las Vegas in hopes of coming back stronger on a new season of Couples Retreat, now on MTV starting Tuesday, May 2, at 9/8c.
04/13/2023
Trailer
00:15
Are You Ready for an All-New Tuesday Night Takeover?
Tuesday nights are about to get much more exciting with Caught in the Act: Unfaithful, MTV Couples Retreat, Love & Hip Hop Atlanta and Love & Hip Hop Atlanta: Run It Back, now on MTV.
04/12/2023
Trailer
01:55
The Stakes Are High in Pretty Stoned
Celebrate 4/20 early, and join Stella and Darcy on an adventure to solve their weed woes in the MTV original movie Pretty Stoned, premiering April 19 at 8/7c.
04/07/2023