Help! I'm In a Secret Relationship!
King & Valerie
Season 2 E 10 • 04/25/2023
After a year of dating, King doesn't know where Valerie lives, has never met her family and is blocked from her social media, so Travis and Rahne do a deep dive into her online life.
More
Watching
Full Ep
41:30
S1 • E10Help! I'm In a Secret Relationship!Rick & Shanelle
Cryptocurrency expert Rick wants to build a future with influencer Shanelle, but his loved ones' concerns about her secretive behavior require a serious NFT (Nosy Family Talk).
06/21/2022
Full Ep
41:52
S2 • E1Help! I'm In a Secret Relationship!Macky & Shefat
Rahne and Travis meet New Orleans native Macky, who's desperate to know why Sheffy, his wife of three years, seems to be living a secretive double life.
02/28/2023
Full Ep
41:52
S2 • E2Help! I'm In a Secret Relationship!Mikkie & Dale
Dale has been dating Mikkie for over a year, owns businesses with her and is a father figure to her daughter, which makes Mikkie question why he refuses to introduce her to his family.
03/07/2023
Full Ep
41:52
S2 • E3Help! I'm In a Secret Relationship!Lisa & Tee
Single mom Lisa manages her son Tee's music career, but she calls Rahne and Travis for help when she and her son begin drifting apart after he inexplicably blocks her on social media.
03/14/2023
Full Ep
41:52
S2 • E4Help! I'm In a Secret Relationship!CJ & Charles
After four years of dating, CJ is at his wit's end when Charles shows no interest in introducing him to his family, which pushes CJ to seek Travis and Rahne's help.
03/21/2023
Full Ep
41:52
S2 • E5Help! I'm In a Secret Relationship!Casey & Telsea
Travis and Rahne investigate the spooky spells and heartbreaking tragedies surrounding single mom and self-proclaimed witch Telsea, who is hiding her devoted boyfriend of one year, Casey.
03/28/2023
Full Ep
41:52
S2 • E6Help! I'm In a Secret Relationship!Alyssa & Jose
Alyssa's ready to hit the brakes on her speedy romance with long-distance fiancé Jose if he doesn't come clean about why he's hiding her, and their infant son, from his entire family.
04/04/2023
Full Ep
41:52
S2 • E7Help! I'm In a Secret Relationship!Ben & Matt
Rahne and Travis are in NYC to help Ben figure out why his roommate and best friend Matt has been withdrawn and blocked him on social media.
04/11/2023
Full Ep
41:52
S2 • E8Help! I'm In a Secret Relationship!Robert & Chris
Gender nonconforming performer Robert feels accepted and adored by his drag queen boyfriend Chris but is kept secret from Chris's family and friends.
04/18/2023
Full Ep
41:53
S2 • E9Help! I'm In a Secret Relationship!Gary & Giselle
When Travis and Rahne help Gary investigate why Giselle suddenly severed all ties between him and her family months into their relationship, they learn there are two sides to every story.
04/25/2023
