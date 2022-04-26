Help! I'm in a Secret Relationship!
Macky & Shefat
Season 2 E 1 • 02/28/2023
Rahne and Travis meet New Orleans native Macky, who's desperate to know why Sheffy, his wife of three years, seems to be living a secretive double life.
Help! I'm in a Secret Relationship!S1 • E1Vivi & Diontre
Vivi is convinced Diontre is her soulmate and wants to begin their life together, but he always dodges when she asks to meet his family, and she's desperate to know the truth.
04/26/2022
Help! I'm in a Secret Relationship!S1 • E2Mia & Kayla
Musical creatives Mia and Kayla have been engaged for a year, but Mia needs to know what Kayla isn't telling her before she walks down the aisle.
04/26/2022
Help! I'm in a Secret Relationship!S1 • E3Sharelle & Kurt
Sharelle doesn't get why Kurt's still not ready to settle down or introduce her to anyone in his life after two years, and Travis and Rahne realize both partners have major secrets to spill.
05/03/2022
Help! I'm in a Secret Relationship!S1 • E4Emma & Barry
Emma adores Barry and his quirky interests, but she's desperate to know why he refuses to introduce her to his family, even though he lives with his mom.
05/10/2022
Help! I'm in a Secret Relationship!S1 • E5Leah & Di'Andre
Las Vegas personal trainers Leah and Di'Andre have been going strong for two years, but when Di'Andre stops inviting Leah to his house, she begins to suspect he's hiding something from her.
05/17/2022
Help! I'm in a Secret Relationship!S1 • E6Ed & Lynn
After being cheated on, Ed worries when his new girlfriend Lynn won't take their relationship public, so he enlists Travis and Rahne to find out what's keeping her from flaunting their love.
05/24/2022
Help! I'm in a Secret Relationship!S1 • E7Julie & Carlos
Julie believes Carlos is her forever person, but she's never met his Venezuelan parents and suspects their cultural differences might be the reason he's hidden her from them for four years.
05/31/2022
Help! I'm in a Secret Relationship!S1 • E8Donald & Stormi
Two years after proposing to Stormi, music producer Donald still hasn't met her friends, and he's not sure if it's because of their 13-year age difference or something more nefarious.
06/07/2022
Help! I'm in a Secret Relationship!S1 • E9Alexia & Javy
Javy is passionate about boxing and his girlfriend Alexia, but he's never let her come to a match or visit his gym, so Alexia brings in Travis and Rahne to find out why he's hiding her.
06/14/2022
Help! I'm in a Secret Relationship!S1 • E10Rick & Shanelle
Cryptocurrency expert Rick wants to build a future with influencer Shanelle, but his loved ones' concerns about her secretive behavior require a serious NFT (Nosy Family Talk).
06/21/2022
