MTV Floribama Shore
Princess Goddess Mermaid
Season 1 E 6 • 12/25/2017
As Aimee struggles to deal with the insecurities brought on by her ex, Kirk and Codi apologize for insulting her, and Nilsa plans a day to celebrate her.
S1 • E1MTV Floribama ShoreEat, Pray, Party!
Eight young Southerners head to Panama City Beach, FL, for the summer, where Kortni wets Candace's bed on the first night in the house, and Nilsa opens up about her marriage.
11/27/2017
S1 • E2MTV Floribama ShorePlunger Envy
Aimee gets her first pedicure, Nilsa sets her sights on Jeremiah (despite his lack of interest), and Kortni gets into a heated confrontation while out at the bars.
11/28/2017
S1 • E3MTV Floribama ShoreDollar Draft Beer People
Nilsa lashes out at a girl Jeremiah brought home from the bar, Gus catches feelings for an out-of-towner he just met, and Aimee and Kirk beef over barbeque chicken.
12/04/2017
S1 • E5MTV Floribama ShoreLove You Like a Brother
Kirk plans an outing on a pontoon boat for the roommates, Aimee gets emotional after dealing with her ex, and Nilsa develops a crush on Jeremiah's brother Josh.
12/18/2017
S1 • E7MTV Floribama ShoreDrunk Words, Sober Thoughts
The guys start drama with Nilsa's visiting friend, Codi's grandfather passes away, and Jeremiah's brother Josh cancels a date with Nilsa after finding out she called her ex.
01/01/2018
