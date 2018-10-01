MTV Floribama Shore
MTV Floribama Shore
Roommates Jeremiah, Codi, Kortni, Aimee, Kirk, Nilsa, Candace, Gus and Mattie hit the Gulf Coast to party, hook-up, fight and stir up plenty of other Southern-fried shenanigans.
- 02:26HighlightS1 E8A Summer to RememberThe gang packs up and says goodbye.01/10/2018
- 00:00Sneak PeekS1 E8sneksnek01/05/2018
- 01:08Sneak PeekS1 E8Sneak Peek: A Family AffairWhen everyone’s parents come to visit, Aimee and Kirk do everything in their power to not fight in front of them.01/05/2018
- 01:27Sneak PeekS1 E7Sneak Peek: Codi’s Bad NewsCodi receives a phone call from home with bad news about his grandfather.12/28/2017
- 01:10Sneak PeekS1 E7Sneak Peek: Red FlagsJosh, Jeremiah’s brother, has second thoughts about taking Nilsa on a date after he learns that she’s recently been in communication with her ex.12/28/2017
- 01:19Sneak PeekS1 E6Sneak Peek: Nilsa’s FriendWhen Nilsa’s friends come to visit, she catches both Jeremiah and Gus’s eye, who immediately try to best each other in winning her affection.12/21/2017
- 01:44Sneak PeekS1 E6Sneak Peek: Kirk’s ApologyKirk apologizes to Aimee for hurting her feelings when he said he wouldn’t hook up with her in a million years.12/21/2017
- 02:05Sneak PeekS1 E5Nilsa JoshNilsa Josh12/18/2017
- 01:31Sneak PeekS1 E5Sneak Peek: Candace Catches FeelingsMatt, whom Candace met at Club Lavela, visits the house and the girls try to give Candace dating advice.12/14/2017
- 01:54Sneak PeekS1 E5Sneak Peek: Jeremiah’s BrotherJeremiah’s brother, Josh, visits and the house are in for a double-dose of Buoni.12/14/2017
- 00:00InterviewS1Facebook Live with Snooki & CandaceJersey Shore's Snooki and Floribama Shore's Candace chat about the new show.12/13/2017
- 00:48Sneak PeekS1 E4Sneak Peek: Kayla JoKayla Jo is rubbing the roommates the wrong way.12/11/2017
Cast
Aimee
Cast Member
After completing her anger management program, Aimee is ready to take St. Pete by storm, but will her looming court date allow her to enjoy a fresh start? As the house's self-described Princess Goddess Mermaid, Aimee is not afraid to say what's on her mind and keeps the whole house in line with her down-home wisdom and little potty mouth.
Candace
Cast Member
Candace is the house's quintessential Southern belle with her big hair, perfectly applied makeup and Instagram-ready outfits. Her quick wit and no-nonsense demeanor make her a voice of reason in the house. After summers of taking wild child Kortni under her wing, Candace realizes her friendship may be taken for granted.
Codi
Cast Member
Known as the Puke and Rally King, Codi is a true Southern gentleman who is more than ready for a wild summer in St. Pete. Both caretaker and pot-stirrer, Codi is a straight-up good-old Southern soul who usually has the power to bring the house together. This summer, the drama may prove to be too much, and Codi may have to look to familiar sources for help.
Gus
Cast Member
Gus is a Southern charmer who prides himself on being the house's biggest and best flirt. This summer, he and Nilsa's will-they-won't-they relationship is jeopardized by Gus's new (younger) girlfriend who threatens to shake up the entire house. Gus's drama doesn't stop there, though. After living with best friend Jeremiah over the course of the year, tensions may finally come to a head when the two arrive in SPB.
Jeremiah
Cast Member
Don't let the Clark Kent good looks and Superman physique fool you. Jeremiah is a big softy at his core. Smart, confident and opinionated, Jeremiah is here to tell you that being home-schooled does not equal being socially awkward. He is ready to find love and cure his six-month dry spell, but bubbling drama with his "best friend" Gus may get in the way of his good time.
Kirk
Cast Member
With his wild beach hair and a smile that lights up a room, Kirk is fully embracing the St. Pete Beach lifestyle. Kirk is always down for a good time, even if it requires exercising on a giant pedal pub. Kirk values family above all else, which may lead him into the middle of his two best bros.
Mattie Lynn
Cast Member
Far from your typical Southern belle, Floribama Shore's newest houseguest Mattie Lynn is experienced in the art of summering with friends from her previous "vacations" on the CMT series "Party Down South". Now, she's ready for a new group of people to live it up with. With her down-to-party personality and competitive spirit, Mattie is bound to make waves in the Floribama pool.