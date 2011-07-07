True Life
I'm a Sex Offender
Season 15 E 2 • 01/18/2012
Two young men are registered sex offenders: Justin wants to change the law to get himself off the registry, while Terry struggles to accept the consequences of his past.
True LifeS2011 • E17I'm Being Sent Away by My Parents
Two rebellious teens -- Kyle and Spencer -- are being sent away to strict, physically grueling programs aimed at correcting their defiant behavior.
07/07/2011
True LifeS2011 • E18I'm a Sugar Baby
GG learns how far she's willing to go to advance her career, Steve thinks he's found the right cougar, and Olivia's ex-boyfriend complicates things with her new sugar daddy.
07/14/2011
True LifeS2011 • E19I Want to Be Straight
Melanie suppresses her desires out of fear she will lose her mother's support once again, and Kevin's family believes his changed behavior is God's plan taking effect.
07/14/2011
True LifeS2011 • E20I'm in the Marijuana Business
Ashes feels pressured to find a legal job, Chris moves to California to get into the marijuana business, and Gemma and Pa's personal relationship threatens to ruin their medical marijuana company.
07/21/2011
True LifeS2011 • E21I Have Narcolepsy
Julie's worsening cataplexy makes living a normal life increasingly difficult, and Katy's overreliance on medicine to manage her narcolepsy creates tension with her boyfriend.
10/18/2011
True LifeS2011 • E22I'm a Textaholic
Loren's texting habit might jeopardize her volleyball career, and Kristin is reluctant to stop texting despite its toll on her personal life.
10/18/2011
True LifeS2011 • E24I'm Being Cut Off by My Parents
Heather has six weeks to find a job and move out of her parents' house, while Alex must pay back his family a $10,000 loan or risk getting kicked out.
11/05/2011
True LifeS2011 • E25I'm Occupying Wall Street
Bryan is a leader in the sanitation crew of the Occupy Wall Street movement, and Kait is an enthusiastic new protestor in support of the cause.
11/05/2011
True LifeS2011 • E27The Theriot Family: The Riot in the Bayou, Pt. 2
The rowdy Theriot family is back, as Collette goes on a blind date, April goes barhopping, and Kathleen goes to college.
12/28/2011
True LifeS15 • E1On the Mat
Being on the wrestling team at Lake Stevens High means training for six months in a year, intense dieting to make weight and rock-star status among your fellow students.
01/04/2012
True LifeS15 • E2I'm a Sex Offender
Two young men are registered sex offenders: Justin wants to change the law to get himself off the registry, while Terry struggles to accept the consequences of his past.
01/18/2012
True LifeS15 • E3I Have Diabetes
Three young people live with diabetes: Kristyn moves back home because of her medical costs, Matt's partying affects his blood sugar, and mom-to-be Jen is newly diagnosed.
01/18/2012
True LifeS15 • E4I'm Addicted to Sex
Two young people are consumed by their sexual urges: Brittany's boyfriend can no longer keep up with her sex drive, while Isaax prioritizes sex over a career or relationship.
04/10/2012
True LifeS15 • E5I Live with My Ex
Amber and Shawn share a bedroom even though their relationship is over, while Annie and Shawn broke up and became roommates, causing issues with his current girlfriend.
04/15/2012
True LifeS15 • E6I'm Supporting My Man
Two women financially support their partners: Kayla's husband can't work until he gets his green card, and Sateema strips to pay the bills for her boyfriend and their kids.
04/15/2012
True LifeS15 • E7I Have Orthorexia Nervosa
Three young people adhere to rigid diets: Spring eats only raw food, Andrew thinks "unsafe" foods will give him cancer, and Lauren limits herself to just 15 foods.
04/15/2012
True LifeS15 • E8I'm Getting a Second Chance
Rocky struggles with his self-esteem after the surgery he had to remove excess skin from a lap-band procedure doesn't have the effect he'd hoped for.
04/15/2012
True LifeS15 • E10I'm Breaking Up with My Best Friend
Kasey is getting turned off by Chelsea's juvenile behavior, while Allana's recent religious conversion has created a rift between her and BFF Christine.
05/22/2012
True LifeS15 • E11I'm Addicted to Marijuana
Amybeth uses weed to control her severe panic attacks, Amere deals to support his eight-blunt-a-day habit, and Troy faces possible jail time for selling to an undercover cop.
06/14/2012
True LifeS15 • E12I'm Addicted to Caffeine
Three young people struggle with caffeine addiction and their health: Leandra had a seizure, Adam's heart almost gave out, and Crystal could be endangering her unborn baby.
06/16/2012
