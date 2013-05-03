True Life
Secrets, Lies and Sex
Season 2013 E 17 • 06/01/2013
Coke struggles with coming clean to his girlfriend about his sexuality, while TaRodd worries about making the right decisions in his two intimate relationships.
True Life S2013 • E7 I Have a High-Maintenance Girlfriend
Isaiah worries about his girlfriend's eagerness to spend his money, and Bobby takes issue with his needy partner's desire to do nude modeling as a career.
03/05/2013
True Life S2013 • E8 I'm Addicted to Tanning
These two teens will do anything to get the perfect tan -- even when it puts their own health at risk.
03/27/2013
True Life S2013 • E9 I'm Questioning My Gender Again
Daniella considers transitioning to her birth sex, and Amanda, who has been taking testosterone for a year, tries to understand what her gender identity really is.
04/03/2013
True Life S2013 • E10 I'm Living in My Sibling's Shadow
Joanie tries to prove she can get into her brainy sister's elite college, while Dakotah works to match his brothers' athletic achievements.
04/10/2013
True Life S2013 • E11 I'm Dating a Mama's Boy
Nicole's boyfriend Chip and Dylan's boyfriend Alec are destroying their relationships due to their overreliance on their mothers.
04/17/2013
True Life S2013 • E12 I Need to Leave My Mom
Kaleem and Ka'mari try to balance their love for their mothers with personal independence.
04/24/2013
True Life S2013 • E13 I Have Social Anxiety
Nonie and Scott try to overcome debilitating social anxiety that prevents them from finding jobs, getting dates and everything in between.
05/01/2013
True Life S2013 • E14 I'm Too Beautiful
Two young knockouts are trying to overcome the resentments and jealousies that are making them miserable every day.
06/01/2013
True Life S2013 • E15 I'm Addicted to the Internet
A mother, a man without housing and a high school student living with internet addictions try to recover before it's too late.
06/01/2013
True Life S2013 • E16 I'm Starting a Business with My Friends
Cortney tries to get her event-planning website off the ground, and Howard's power-washing business hits snags when his friend and partner starts to flake.
06/01/2013
True Life S2013 • E18 I Hate His Bromance
Krisse is put off by the closeness between her boyfriend and his bro, and Tish is feeling jealous when her boyfriend spends more time with his best friend than her.
07/28/2013
True Life S2013 • E19 I Have an Embarrassing Boyfriend
Karen tries to make things work with her rowdy, party-loving boyfriend, and Amber is put off by her boyfriend's drag persona.
07/28/2013
True Life S2013 • E20 I Have a Family Who Hates My Boyfriend
Ashley's boyfriend can't seem to stop butting heads with her family, while Brayden's boyfriend concerns her mother with his age and criminal record.
07/28/2013
True Life S2013 • E21 I'm Saving Detroit
Alyssia, Angela and Jae'Lyne are determined to improve their neighborhoods, but must overcome bureaucratic roadblocks and personal setbacks.
07/28/2013
True Life S2013 • E22 I'm Desperate to Have a Baby
Jenna and Kurt approach their last cycle of IVF knowing it's their last chance, and Candace and Chris refuse to give up on treatment by trying out a new fertility drug.
07/28/2013
True Life S2013 • E23 Bachata Nights
Hondo cares more about winning the bachata competition than coupling up, Kathy finds a new partner and sets her sights on a revenge win, and Dylan tries to win back Chrisoula.
10/13/2013
True Life S2013 • E24 My Dad Is a Bro
Desirae suffers the consequences of partying with her dad and struggles to establish boundaries, and Tori's dad Barry can't stop butting into his daughters' personal lives.
10/26/2013
True Life S2013 • E25 I'm Doing a Tough Mudder
A beauty queen, a competitive twin and a veteran set out to disprove their doubters by participating in one of the most intense obstacle courses in the world.
12/08/2013
True Life S2013 • E26 I'm Famous Online
Colleen Ballinger, a.k.a YouTube sensation Miranda Sings, and Brady Good offer an inside look at the commitment and compromise it takes to achieve fame on social media.
12/08/2013
