True Life
S2013 • E1
Greatest Moments EverCelebrate True Life's 15-year anniversary with this showcase of all the drama, heartbreak and uplifting moments of its most memorable episodes.01/18/2013
S2013 • E2
I'm Having Unusual Plastic SurgeryA man seeking removal of his silicone horns and a woman desiring a Brazilian butt lift push the limits of plastic surgery with their drastic requests.01/19/2013
S2013 • E3
I'm a BridesmaidPlanning weddings is rarely easy, but the high demands of the brides-to-be are pushing two maids of honor to the brink.01/19/2013
S2013 • E4
I'm a SurrogateWhen Amanda and Rhonda decide to become surrogate mothers, they're each tested by the difficulties of carrying someone else's child.01/19/2013
S2013 • E5
I Can't Control My PetOne man tries to find a better home for his Vietnamese potbellied pig, and another attempts to earn the love of his mother's temperamental dog.01/19/2013
S2013 • E6
I Hate the GovernmentA militia member, a Tea Party supporter and an anti-abortion protester take the spotlight in this episode about conservative activists trying to change the government.01/19/2013
S2013 • E7
I Have a High-Maintenance GirlfriendIsaiah worries about his girlfriend's eagerness to spend his money, and Bobby takes issue with his needy partner's desire to do nude modeling as a career.03/05/2013
S2013 • E8
I’m Addicted to TanningThese two teens will do anything to get the perfect tan -- even when it puts their own health at risk.03/27/2013
S2013 • E9
I'm Questioning My Gender AgainDaniella considers transitioning to her birth sex, and Amanda, who has been taking testosterone for a year, tries to understand what her gender identity really is.04/03/2013
S2013 • E10
I’m Living in My Sibling's ShadowJoanie tries to prove she can get into her brainy sister's elite college, while Dakotah works to match his brothers' athletic achievements.04/10/2013