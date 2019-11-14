Unlock all MTV content using your TV provider
Return of the Kookapoo
Season 3 E 11 • 01/16/2020
The roommates let loose with their families at Codi's parents' house in South Carolina, Jeremiah and Gus talk about their fight, and Mattie and Jeremiah grow closer.
MTV Floribama Shore
S3 • E1
THOTs and Prayers
With some of the housemates in relationships, a wild first night at St. Pete Beach tests their loyalty to their partners back home.
11/14/2019
MTV Floribama Shore
S3 • E2
From Mad to Grad
Candace goes off on Nilsa and Aimee over the house's bedroom situation, the gang throws Aimee an anger management graduation party, and a housemate lands in the hospital.
11/14/2019
MTV Floribama Shore
S3 • E3
It’s My Birthday
Candace and Codi's date doesn't go as planned, Gus's girlfriend lays into him for skipping her birthday, and Kortni's bad health and deployed boyfriend put her in a sour mood.
11/21/2019
MTV Floribama Shore
S3 • E4
Tryna Have a Good Time
Codi delivers a heartfelt apology to Gus, Jeremiah invites a woman over to the house for brunch, and Aimee is worried when she can't reach her boyfriend on the phone.
11/21/2019
MTV Floribama Shore
S3 • E5
Old Gussy's Back
As Gus reels from a breakup, the roommates take him out on the town to look for a rebound, and Nilsa tries to rekindle their romance from the previous summer.
12/05/2019
MTV Floribama Shore
S3 • E6
Hog Senses
Gus comes to a realization about his future, Kirk's group activity doesn't impress Aimee, Nilsa gets mixed messages, and Gus clashes with Nilsa's new friend and Jeremiah.
12/12/2019
MTV Floribama Shore
S3 • E7
Bro-ke Up
The roommates deal with the awkward aftermath of Gus and Jeremiah's blowout, Nilsa twerks Candace away from an altercation, and Gus decides to teach Jeremiah a lesson.
12/19/2019
MTV Floribama Shore
S3 • E8
Floribama Pride
Things get weird during Jeremiah's date with Kristen, the roommates pitch in at a Pride festival, and the arrival of Gus's friend Mattie helps ease tensions in the house.
12/26/2019
MTV Floribama Shore
S3 • E9
Check Please
The roommates start new jobs, Aimee reconnects with Kortni while in PCB for a court date, and a friendly dodgeball game leads to an unfriendly dinner for Jeremiah and Gus.
01/02/2020
MTV Floribama Shore
S3 • E10
Let's See Some Butts!
Nilsa heads to Nashville, TN, to confront her grief over a friend's death, and the guys visit Codi's hometown, where Codi's dad tries to get Jeremiah and Gus to make peace.
01/09/2020
MTV Floribama Shore
S3 • E12
Free the Chi Chi's
Jeremiah faces a decision about his love life, Kortni worries about her past catching up with her as she returns to the shore house, and Nilsa goes too far during a night out.
01/23/2020
MTV Floribama Shore
S3 • E13
There's No Pizza in Jail
The roommates try to bail Nilsa out of jail, Kortni realizes she may need to seek professional help, and Aimee gets a bikini wax before Dillon's visit.
01/30/2020
MTV Floribama Shore
S3 • E14
Bad Day at the Beach
Mattie reconsiders her connection with Jeremiah, and the roommates expect fireworks when they learn Jeremiah's brother Josh is coming to town.
02/06/2020
MTV Floribama Shore
S3 • E15
All This Over A Flower
Jeremiah's brother Josh arrives at the house, Codi's sweet gesture for Candace leads to an argument with Kirk and Gus, and Mattie learns Jeremiah's true intentions.
02/13/2020
MTV Floribama Shore
S3 • E16
Ta Ta's Up
The roomies try to hash out their issues and say goodbye to St. Pete Beach, and Gus and Nilsa consider taking their relationship to the next level.
02/20/2020
MTV Floribama Shore
S4 • E1
Montanabama Shore
When COVID-19 upends their yearly beach vacation, the crew heads to Montana, where unresolved issues between Jeremiah and his roommates surface, and Nilsa reveals surprising news.
02/25/2021
MTV Floribama Shore
S4 • E2
Puke Rally Relay
Gus and Jeremiah open up about the breakdown of their friendship, the roomies face off in Drunken Olympics, and an argument erupts over an unresolved conflict from a previous vacation.
03/04/2021
MTV Floribama Shore
S4 • E3
On Thin Ice
Gus confronts Nilsa about rumors he believes ruined his relationship with Lisa, Candace and Codi prank call their parents, and a drinking game reignites Gus and Jeremiah's feud.
03/11/2021
MTV Floribama Shore
S4 • E4
Dude, Where's My Hair Dryer?
Gus feels betrayed by the support Jeremiah receives after their fight, Codi gets pranked by his housemates after a speedo snow plunge, and Candace's missing hair dryer causes a huge fight.
03/18/2021
MTV Floribama Shore
S4 • E5
Door Dash
Following his argument with Candace, Gus runs away from the house, and the roommates rally together to search for him and bring him home safely.
03/25/2021
