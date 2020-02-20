MTV Floribama Shore
MTV Floribama Shore
Roommates Jeremiah, Codi, Kortni, Aimee, Kirk, Nilsa, Candace, Gus and Mattie hit the Gulf Coast to party, hook-up, fight and stir up plenty of other Southern-fried shenanigans.
- 01:13HighlightS3 E16Mattie and Jeremiah Find Common GroundMattie and Jeremiah share their gratitude for the friendship they've developed over the summer.02/20/2020
- 01:10HighlightS3 E16Jeremiah and Gus Need SpaceJeremiah and Gus sit down with Jeremiah's brother Josh to figure out their living arrangement once they leave St. Pete Beach.02/20/2020
- 02:05HighlightS3 E15Candace Questions Codi's SincerityCodi learns Candace thinks his interest in her is disingenuous.02/13/2020
- 02:13HighlightS3 E15Jeremiah and Mattie Aren't on the Same PageJeremiah asks Mattie what her expectations are for after the summer -- while they're at a bar with their friends.02/13/2020
- 02:24HighlightS3 E14The Roomies Get Ready for Josh's ArrivalWhile Jeremiah picks his brother Josh up from the airport, Candace, Mattie, Kirk, Gus and Codi discuss the possible outcomes of Josh's visit.02/06/2020
- 02:36HighlightS3 E13Kortni Chooses to Put Her Mental Health FirstKortni tells Codi and Kirk that she's decided to seek help for past trauma. If you or someone you know is struggling emotionally, visit halfofus.com for resources and support.01/30/2020
- 07:01InterviewS3 E13Kortni Hopes Sharing Her Experience Helps Other SurvivorsKortni tells Dr. Drew about living with trauma and deciding to get help. If you or someone you know is struggling emotionally, visit halfofus.com for resources and support.01/30/2020
- 01:44ExclusiveS3 E11After Show - Return of the KookapooMattie and Jeremiah discuss their unlikely connection in the house, bonding with Jeremiah's parents and their first kiss.01/24/2020
- 01:47HighlightS3 E12Who Knew Flashing Had Repercussions?The police confront Nilsa about exposing herself in the club, and her volatile reaction doesn't help the situation.01/23/2020
- 02:11HighlightS3 E11Jeremiah's Summer Gets BetterDuring the group's night out, Mattie and Jeremiah get close on the dance floor and leave the bar early.01/16/2020
- 02:34HighlightS3 E11Will Gus and Jeremiah's Talk End in a Fight?The roommates worry when they spot Gus and Jeremiah talking to each other during the party at Codi's parents' house.01/16/2020
- 02:57HighlightS3 E10Nilsa Mourns the Loss of a FriendTo confront her grief over her friend's death, Nilsa visits the spot in Nashville, TN, where he was killed, and Mattie, Aimee and Candace provide moral support.01/09/2020
Cast
Aimee
Cast Member
After completing her anger management program, Aimee is ready to take St. Pete by storm, but will her looming court date allow her to enjoy a fresh start? As the house's self-described Princess Goddess Mermaid, Aimee is not afraid to say what's on her mind and keeps the whole house in line with her down-home wisdom and little potty mouth.
Candace
Cast Member
Candace is the house's quintessential Southern belle with her big hair, perfectly applied makeup and Instagram-ready outfits. Her quick wit and no-nonsense demeanor make her a voice of reason in the house. After summers of taking wild child Kortni under her wing, Candace realizes her friendship may be taken for granted.
Codi
Cast Member
Known as the Puke and Rally King, Codi is a true Southern gentleman who is more than ready for a wild summer in St. Pete. Both caretaker and pot-stirrer, Codi is a straight-up good-old Southern soul who usually has the power to bring the house together. This summer, the drama may prove to be too much, and Codi may have to look to familiar sources for help.
Gus
Cast Member
Gus is a Southern charmer who prides himself on being the house's biggest and best flirt. This summer, he and Nilsa's will-they-won't-they relationship is jeopardized by Gus's new (younger) girlfriend who threatens to shake up the entire house. Gus's drama doesn't stop there, though. After living with best friend Jeremiah over the course of the year, tensions may finally come to a head when the two arrive in SPB.
Jeremiah
Cast Member
Don't let the Clark Kent good looks and Superman physique fool you. Jeremiah is a big softy at his core. Smart, confident and opinionated, Jeremiah is here to tell you that being home-schooled does not equal being socially awkward. He is ready to find love and cure his six-month dry spell, but bubbling drama with his "best friend" Gus may get in the way of his good time.
Kirk
Cast Member
With his wild beach hair and a smile that lights up a room, Kirk is fully embracing the St. Pete Beach lifestyle. Kirk is always down for a good time, even if it requires exercising on a giant pedal pub. Kirk values family above all else, which may lead him into the middle of his two best bros.
Mattie Lynn
Cast Member
Far from your typical Southern belle, Floribama Shore's newest houseguest Mattie Lynn is experienced in the art of summering with friends from her previous "vacations" on the CMT series "Party Down South". Now, she's ready for a new group of people to live it up with. With her down-to-party personality and competitive spirit, Mattie is bound to make waves in the Floribama pool.