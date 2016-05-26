The Real World

Surprise!

Season 32 E 10 • 12/14/2016

The roommates throw a surprise costume party for Peter’s birthday, Anna and Katrina struggle to resolve their differences, and Tyara receives life-changing news.

More

Watching

Full Ep
40:57
Sign in to Watch

The Real World
S31 • E12
They All Go Home

The racially offensive comment from Jenna's friend throws the house into a frenzy, driving up the tension between Jenna and CeeJai', and the roommates prepare to say their final goodbyes.
05/26/2016
Full Ep
40:29
Sign in to Watch

The Real World
S32 • E1
A Bloody Good Start

Seven roommates arrive at their new house in Seattle and waste no time getting to know one another, but the partying becomes a little too much for Robbie after a game of truth or dare.
10/12/2016
Full Ep
40:29
Sign in to Watch

The Real World
S32 • E2
Game Enough?

The fallout from game night continues as Robbie and Mike end up in an argument, Tyara grows jealous as Theo gets close to other women, and DJ Maserobbiee takes the spotlight.
10/12/2016
Full Ep
40:28
Sign in to Watch

The Real World
S32 • E3
Not the Show You Think It Is

The house is rocked by the news that seven new cast members are arriving, and there’s a twist: Each new arrival has a controversial connection to an existing roommate.
10/19/2016
Full Ep
40:29
Sign in to Watch

The Real World
S32 • E4
Sleep Mess in Seattle

Tyara feels excluded after being left alone in a nightclub, and tensions run high as the new roommates arrive in Seattle with unfinished business.
10/26/2016
Full Ep
40:29
Sign in to Watch

The Real World
S32 • E5
Fourteen's a Crowd

Theo and Kassius continue arguing over the events that led to Theo’s arrest, Peter pursues romance with Anna and confronts Mike, and Mike gets frustrated with Katrina.
11/02/2016
Full Ep
40:29
Sign in to Watch

The Real World
S32 • E6
Stacked Odds

Robbie and Jenn discuss what went wrong in their relationship, Peter feels like Katrina is trying to come between him and Anna, and Orlana opens up about her mental health issues.
11/09/2016
Full Ep
40:34
Sign in to Watch

The Real World
S32 • E7
Petered Out

Jenn tells her boyfriend she kissed Peter, Tyara and Theo try to work out their complicated relationship, and Peter gets into an argument with Anna and Katrina.
11/16/2016
Full Ep
40:28
Sign in to Watch

The Real World
S32 • E8
Drop the Mike

The roommates head out on a beach trip, and Mike makes a racial remark that doesn’t sit well with Jordan and inspires Kassius to speak at a Black Lives Matter march.
11/30/2016
Full Ep
40:29
Sign in to Watch

The Real World
S32 • E9
Blood Cousins

Katrina and Anna bond by going out to a country bar, and Theo and Kassius's broken relationship takes a turn when they get into a physical altercation.
12/07/2016
Full Ep
40:29
Sign in to Watch

The Real World
S32 • E10
Surprise!

The roommates throw a surprise costume party for Peter’s birthday, Anna and Katrina struggle to resolve their differences, and Tyara receives life-changing news.
12/14/2016
Full Ep
40:29
Sign in to Watch

The Real World
S32 • E11
For the Love of Pete

Tyara tries to process her pregnancy news, Peter and Jenn face relationship problems, Anna and Katrina’s mom visits, and an internet search leads to a tense situation.
12/28/2016
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:30

Ex On The BeachS5
Surfing on Second Chances on Ex on the Beach

Get ready to ride the turbulent waves of love in a brand-new season of Ex on the Beach, premiering Thursday, March 31 at 8/7c.
03/11/2022
Trailer
00:30

Rise Up Against Hate with See Us Unite for Change

Join host Ken Jeong and celebrities like Jhene Aiko, Saweetie, Seventeen, Olivia Munn and Daniel Dae Kim to stand with the AAPI community with See Us Unite for Change, Friday at 8/7c.
05/19/2021
Promo
03:24

Sean Daley Remembers Prince And His Impact On The World

REVOLUTIONARY: Sean Daley calls in during our live stream to remember Prince his most heartfelt way.
04/21/2016
Promo
05:36

CeeLo Says A Prayer For Prince

CeeLo and other celebrities reach out to Prince to pay their respects.
04/21/2016
Promo
02:23

ASAP Ferg Weighs In On Prince’s Untimely Death

ASAP Ferg discusses his early memories of Prince, and his respect for Prince’s individuality.
04/21/2016