The Real World

S32 • E1
A Bloody Good StartSeven roommates arrive at their new house in Seattle and waste no time getting to know one another, but the partying becomes a little too much for Robbie after a game of truth or dare.10/12/2016
S32 • E2
Game Enough?The fallout from game night continues as Robbie and Mike end up in an argument, Tyara grows jealous as Theo gets close to other women, and DJ Maserobbiee takes the spotlight.10/12/2016
S32 • E3
Not the Show You Think It IsThe house is rocked by the news that seven new cast members are arriving, and there’s a twist: Each new arrival has a controversial connection to an existing roommate.10/19/2016
S32 • E4
Sleep Mess in SeattleTyara feels excluded after being left alone in a nightclub, and tensions run high as the new roommates arrive in Seattle with unfinished business.10/26/2016
S32 • E5
Fourteen's a CrowdTheo and Kassius continue arguing over the events that led to Theo’s arrest, Peter pursues romance with Anna and confronts Mike, and Mike gets frustrated with Katrina.11/02/2016
S32 • E6
Stacked OddsRobbie and Jenn discuss what went wrong in their relationship, Peter feels like Katrina is trying to come between him and Anna, and Orlana opens up about her mental health issues.11/09/2016
S32 • E7
Petered OutJenn tells her boyfriend she kissed Peter, Tyara and Theo try to work out their complicated relationship, and Peter gets into an argument with Anna and Katrina.11/16/2016
S32 • E8
Drop the MikeThe roommates head out on a beach trip, and Mike makes a racial remark that doesn’t sit well with Jordan and inspires Kassius to speak at a Black Lives Matter march.11/30/2016
S32 • E9
Blood CousinsKatrina and Anna bond by going out to a country bar, and Theo and Kassius's broken relationship takes a turn when they get into a physical altercation.12/07/2016
S32 • E10
Surprise!The roommates throw a surprise costume party for Peter’s birthday, Anna and Katrina struggle to resolve their differences, and Tyara receives life-changing news.12/14/2016