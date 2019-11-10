RuPaul's Drag Race UK

God Shave the Queens

Season 1 E 1 • 10/11/2019

The first 10 queens from the U.K. make their debuts with a "headless" photo shoot and a runway paying homage to their hometowns and Queen Elizabeth II, and Andrew Garfield guest judges.

More

Watching

Full Ep
1:02:53

RuPaul's Drag Race UK
S1 • E1
God Shave the Queens

The first 10 queens from the U.K. make their debuts with a "headless" photo shoot and a runway paying homage to their hometowns and Queen Elizabeth II, and Andrew Garfield guest judges.
10/11/2019
Full Ep
1:02:55
Sign in to Watch

RuPaul's Drag Race UK
S1 • E2
Downton Draggy

The queens get into their best old-fashioned costumes to perform a "Downton Abbey" parody and walk the runway in looks inspired by Bond girls, and Maisie Williams guest judges.
10/18/2019
Full Ep
1:02:51
Sign in to Watch

RuPaul's Drag Race UK
S1 • E3
Posh on a Penny

The queens dance around the maypole in the mini challenge and design fashionable fits from a car boot sale, and supermodel Twiggy guest judges.
10/25/2019
Full Ep
1:02:56
Sign in to Watch

RuPaul's Drag Race UK
S1 • E4
The Snatch Game

Mary Berry, Margaret Thatcher and more get the Snatch Game treatment with guests Lorraine Kelly and Stacey Dooley, the queens wear science-themed looks, and Geri Halliwell guest judges.
11/01/2019
Full Ep
1:02:49
Sign in to Watch

RuPaul's Drag Race UK
S1 • E5
Girl Group Battle

The queens team up to create rival girl groups for a musical number face-off and walk the runway in horse race couture, and Jade Thirlwall guest judges.
11/08/2019
Full Ep
1:02:37
Sign in to Watch

RuPaul's Drag Race UK
S1 • E6
Thirsty Werk

The queens flex their marketing muscles as they film ads for their own bottled water brands and then walk the runway in rainy day looks, and pop singer Cheryl guest judges.
11/15/2019
Full Ep
1:02:42
Sign in to Watch

RuPaul's Drag Race UK
S1 • E7
The Family That Slays Together

The queens reunite with their moms and sisters to give them drag makeovers and show off the strong family resemblance, and Michaela Coel guest judges.
11/22/2019
Full Ep
1:02:52
Sign in to Watch

RuPaul's Drag Race UK
S1 • E8
Grand Finale

The final three queens write and record unique versions of RuPaul's song "Rock It (To the Moon)" before walking their final runway, and the U.K.'s first drag superstar is crowned.
11/29/2019
Exclusive
19:18

RuPaul's Drag Race UKS1 E8
High Tea: Royalty Is Just Within Reach for the Top Three

Miz Cracker sits down with Shakina Nayfack and Amanda Duarte to chat about the vulnerability and camaraderie on display as the top three queens vie for the crown.
11/29/2019
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
01:10

Ex on the BeachS6
Love Is on the Line on Ex On The Beach: Couples

Committed couples face the gauntlet of the ghosts of relationships past on Ex On The Beach: Couples, premiering Thursday at 8/7c.
01/20/2023
Trailer
00:15

Ex on the Beach
Ex On The Beach: Couples Makes Partners Face the Past

Ex On The Beach: Couples presents a twist on the series by forcing established relationships to handle the surprises of old flames, premiering Thursday, February 9, at 9/8c.
01/13/2023
Trailer
00:30

The Real Friends of WeHoS1
Brad Goreski and Todrick Hall Are The Real Friends of WeHo

Fasten your seatbelts for a fierce night with Brad Goreski, Todrick Hall, Curtis Hamilton and more members of their squad when The Real Friends of WeHo premieres Friday, January 20, at 9/8c.
01/06/2023
Trailer
00:15

RidiculousnessS29
New Time, New Season, Same Old Pranks on Ridiculousness

Clear your Monday nights for back-to-back episodes of Ridiculousness with Rob, Steelo and Chanel with an all-new season, Mondays at 8/7c.
01/03/2023
Trailer
01:15

Jersey Shore Family Vacation
It's Time for the Biggest Family Vacation Ever

From Hollywood to New Orleans and beyond, the fam fist pumps their way across the U.S.A. on a new season of Jersey Shore Family Vacation, premiering Thursday, January 26, at 8/7c.
12/23/2022