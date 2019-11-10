RuPaul's Drag Race UK
Thirsty Werk
Season 1 E 6 • 11/15/2019
The queens flex their marketing muscles as they film ads for their own bottled water brands and then walk the runway in rainy day looks, and pop singer Cheryl guest judges.
RuPaul's Drag Race UKS1 • E1God Shave the Queens
The first 10 queens from the U.K. make their debuts with a "headless" photo shoot and a runway paying homage to their hometowns and Queen Elizabeth II, and Andrew Garfield guest judges.
10/11/2019
RuPaul's Drag Race UKS1 • E2Downton Draggy
The queens get into their best old-fashioned costumes to perform a "Downton Abbey" parody and walk the runway in looks inspired by Bond girls, and Maisie Williams guest judges.
10/18/2019
RuPaul's Drag Race UKS1 • E3Posh on a Penny
The queens dance around the maypole in the mini challenge and design fashionable fits from a car boot sale, and supermodel Twiggy guest judges.
10/25/2019
RuPaul's Drag Race UKS1 • E4The Snatch Game
Mary Berry, Margaret Thatcher and more get the Snatch Game treatment with guests Lorraine Kelly and Stacey Dooley, the queens wear science-themed looks, and Geri Halliwell guest judges.
11/01/2019
RuPaul's Drag Race UKS1 • E5Girl Group Battle
The queens team up to create rival girl groups for a musical number face-off and walk the runway in horse race couture, and Jade Thirlwall guest judges.
11/08/2019
RuPaul's Drag Race UKS1 • E7The Family That Slays Together
The queens reunite with their moms and sisters to give them drag makeovers and show off the strong family resemblance, and Michaela Coel guest judges.
11/22/2019
RuPaul's Drag Race UKS1 • E8Grand Finale
The final three queens write and record unique versions of RuPaul's song "Rock It (To the Moon)" before walking their final runway, and the U.K.'s first drag superstar is crowned.
11/29/2019
