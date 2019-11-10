RuPaul's Drag Race UK

RuPaul's iconic drag competition hops across the pond in search of the United Kingdom's most glamourous queens – the kind who don't live in Buckingham Palace.
Cast

Baga Chipz

Contestant

Entertaining crowds up and down the U.K. six nights a week, the self-proclaimed "tart with a heart" Baga Chipz is known for her spot-on impressions and high-energy shows. Her career highlight thus far is performing with her idol, Jane McDonald.

Blu Hydrangea

Contestant

Blu Hydrangea owes her name to a bush growing in her garden, which her nanna planted with a rusty nail to bring out the color. Though she doesn't consider herself overly funny or competitive, this queen has won her share of drag crowns in her hometown of Belfast, Northern Ireland.

Cheryl Hole

Contestant

Cheryl Hole describes her style of drag as Essex glam with a touch of showgirl. Fashioning her name after her idol, Girls Aloud singer Cheryl Cole, this entertainer boasts jaw-dropping dance skills and considers herself a lip-synch assassin. Though her personality exudes likability, the other queens shouldn't take Cheryl lightly -- because she's ready for a fight.

Crystal

Contestant

Crystal is here to shake things up. Not afraid of looking messy, ugly or scary, this drag queen looks to use her creativity, appearance and fashion to tear down gender constructs. Whether performing aerial circus feats, cracking a whip or angle grinding, Crystal is sure to keep the other queens -- and judges -- on their toes.

Divina de Campo

Contestant

Divina de Campo's drag name is partly a tribute to her biggest inspiration, Divine, and partly a nod to her campy nature. With an amazing range of talent that allows her to effortlessly go from comedy to show tunes to opera at the drop of a wig, this queen is one to watch.

Gothy Kendoll

Contestant

Gothy Kendoll recalls her first night out in drag, on New Year's Eve in 2016, was a complete mess, but she had the time of her life. After that night, she decided to dedicate herself to the craft and was voted best drag in Leeds, England, just two months later.

Scaredy Kat

Contestant

As the youngest queen to ever appear on Drag Race, Scaredy Kat describes her persona as "cute, pink and scared like a nervous flamingo." Lacking experience, Scaredy Kat decided to test her mettle and gain some confidence by lip-synching in Trafalgar Square. Now she's ready for a bigger stage and the attention that comes with it.

Sum Ting Wong

Contestant

Sum Ting Wong has performed all across the U.K., from Manchester and Leeds to her hometown of Birmingham. Confident in her singing, Sum Ting Wong now only needs to work on her dancing, acting, lip-synching and sewing. The British-Chinese-Vietnamese queen chose her name as an act of reclamation after she heard of a racially insensitive prank using false Asian names on the internet.

The Vivienne

Contestant

With a style that's a mix of old-school and new-school, The Vivienne brings a fierce and funny persona to the competition. With vocal impersonations of everyone from Kim Woodburn and Cilla Black to Donald Trump in her repertoire, this comedy queen is poised to dominate the Snatch Game challenge.

Vinegar Strokes

Contestant

Hailing from London, Vinegar Strokes is a straight up comedy queen and predicts viewers will describe her as "the heart of the competition." Influenced by the strong, working-class women among her family and friends, Vinegar hopes to likewise be an inspiration to any kid who, like her, ever questioned who they were.

About RuPaul's Drag Race UK Season 1

Like its American sister series, the reality competition series RuPaul's Drag Race UK features 10 drag queens who'll put their charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent to the test in hopes of being crowned U.K.'s next drag superstar.

