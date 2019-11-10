RuPaul's Drag Race UK

- Full Episodes
Cast
Blu Hydrangea
Contestant
Blu Hydrangea owes her name to a bush growing in her garden, which her nanna planted with a rusty nail to bring out the color. Though she doesn't consider herself overly funny or competitive, this queen has won her share of drag crowns in her hometown of Belfast, Northern Ireland.
Cheryl Hole
Contestant
Cheryl Hole describes her style of drag as Essex glam with a touch of showgirl. Fashioning her name after her idol, Girls Aloud singer Cheryl Cole, this entertainer boasts jaw-dropping dance skills and considers herself a lip-synch assassin. Though her personality exudes likability, the other queens shouldn't take Cheryl lightly -- because she's ready for a fight.
Crystal
Contestant
Crystal is here to shake things up. Not afraid of looking messy, ugly or scary, this drag queen looks to use her creativity, appearance and fashion to tear down gender constructs. Whether performing aerial circus feats, cracking a whip or angle grinding, Crystal is sure to keep the other queens -- and judges -- on their toes.
Scaredy Kat
Contestant
As the youngest queen to ever appear on Drag Race, Scaredy Kat describes her persona as "cute, pink and scared like a nervous flamingo." Lacking experience, Scaredy Kat decided to test her mettle and gain some confidence by lip-synching in Trafalgar Square. Now she's ready for a bigger stage and the attention that comes with it.
Sum Ting Wong
Contestant
Sum Ting Wong has performed all across the U.K., from Manchester and Leeds to her hometown of Birmingham. Confident in her singing, Sum Ting Wong now only needs to work on her dancing, acting, lip-synching and sewing. The British-Chinese-Vietnamese queen chose her name as an act of reclamation after she heard of a racially insensitive prank using false Asian names on the internet.
The Vivienne
Contestant
With a style that's a mix of old-school and new-school, The Vivienne brings a fierce and funny persona to the competition. With vocal impersonations of everyone from Kim Woodburn and Cilla Black to Donald Trump in her repertoire, this comedy queen is poised to dominate the Snatch Game challenge.
Vinegar Strokes
Contestant
Hailing from London, Vinegar Strokes is a straight up comedy queen and predicts viewers will describe her as "the heart of the competition." Influenced by the strong, working-class women among her family and friends, Vinegar hopes to likewise be an inspiration to any kid who, like her, ever questioned who they were.