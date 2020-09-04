Unlock all MTV content using your TV provider
Part VI
Season 1 E 6 • 05/07/2020
CP learns that his father is getting out of prison, Dennie's biological dad lets her down, and the O'Toole family is devastated by an unexpected tragedy.
Full Ep
41:50
Families of the Mafia
S1 • E1
Part I
Karen visits her dad Salvatore "Sammy the Bull" Gravano with her daughter, Gina wants her son CP to leave Staten Island, and Jess urges her ex to be a part of the family.
04/09/2020
Full Ep
41:48
Families of the Mafia
S1 • E2
Part II
Deb hopes to convince Karen to move back to Arizona, Karina tries to rebuild her relationship with her dad, Gina works to get her felony records sealed, and Joe is arrested.
04/16/2020
Full Ep
41:49
Families of the Mafia
S1 • E3
Part III
The O'Tooles give Joe a reality check after his arrest, Dennie prepares to be the godmother of her best friend's child, and Karen gets defensive with a restaurant reporter.
04/16/2020
Full Ep
41:44
Families of the Mafia
S1 • E4
Part IV
CP considers his future goals, Karen confronts Paulie about his relationship with Karina, and Dennie approaches Lisa about reaching out to her biological father.
04/23/2020
Full Ep
41:52
Families of the Mafia
S1 • E5
Part V
Jess thinks her boyfriend Izzy should meet her kids, Gina has a chance to put her past behind her, and Paulie goes too far on a trip with Karina and their friends.
04/30/2020
Full Ep
42:19
Highlight
03:36
Families of the MafiaS1 E6
Billy Walks His Kids Through His Old Neighborhood
Billy gives Joe and Taylor a tour of his childhood neighborhood in Park Slope, Brooklyn, and shares stories about his father to help them understand how he grew up.
05/07/2020
