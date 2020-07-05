Families of the Mafia

The Gravanos

The Gravano name is synonymous with "mafia" on Staten Island. Karen's father, Sammy "The Bull" Gravano, was underboss of the Gambino crime family, and when Karen was growing up, she had everything she ever wanted -- but nothing lasts forever. The mafia was taken down, and the Gravanos moved to Arizona. Soon after, Sammy went to prison and Karen had her own legal issues. Karen then moved back to Staten Island to start her own empire, eventually bringing along her daughter Karina. They both put down roots there despite concerns from their family out west. Karen is trying to make sure her daughter stays on the right path and focuses on her future, not just her volatile boyfriend Paulie. Sammy is keeping tabs on both women, trying to make sure the Gravanos living on Staten Island now fare better than those of yesteryear.