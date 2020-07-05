Families of the Mafia

Chapter 10 - Conclusion

Season 2 E 10 • 09/09/2021

The Gravanos work to get Xavier out of solitary confinement, Bills brings the two halves of their family together for a talk, and Eli's mother returns from Florida.

Families of the Mafia
S1 • E6
Part VI

CP learns that his father is getting out of prison, Dennie's biological dad lets her down, and the O'Toole family is devastated by an unexpected tragedy.
05/07/2020
Families of the Mafia
S2 • E1
Chapter 1 - Reflection

Jess and her kids resolve to investigate Billy's mysterious death, Karen works to appeal her boyfriend's life sentence, and Christian and CP vow to stay out of trouble.
07/16/2021
Families of the Mafia
S2 • E2
Chapter 2 - Redemption

Karina's not happy when Karen considers participating in a documentary about their family, Matt hires a private investigator, and the Cutolos face the prospect of reentering the Mafia world.
07/22/2021
Families of the Mafia
S2 • E3
Chapter 3 - Understanding

Eli faces a challenge when his father plans to come back to New York City, Sammy starts a new podcasting project, and Bills struggles to get their family to respect their pronouns.
07/29/2021
Families of the Mafia
S2 • E4
Chapter 4 - Discovering

An emergency room visit ends with an unexpected diagnosis for Christian, Eli broaches the subject of divorce with his mom, and Karen wants to set the record straight about her father's case
08/05/2021
Families of the Mafia
S2 • E5
Chapter 5 - Confirmation

Karen gets discouraging news about Xavier's appeal, Angela consults a divorce attorney ahead of Boris's return from Moscow, and Christian's work release status delays his medical treatment.
08/12/2021
Families of the Mafia
S2 • E6
Chapter 6 - Rebuilding

An attorney builds a case for Xavier's compassionate release from prison, Taylor and her fiancé look forward to a new life together, and Layla grapples with her father Billy's criminal past.
08/19/2021
Families of the Mafia
S2 • E7
Chapter 7 - Homecoming

Christian prepares for his cancer surgery after signing paperwork for his prison release, Angela is determined to divorce Boris, and Joe tries to patch things up with Jess and Taylor.
08/26/2021
Families of the Mafia
S2 • E8
Chapter 8 - Healing

Billy returns to NYC after 20 years, CP fears his dad may relapse into opioid use, Karina seeks legal advice, and Eli deals with unwanted guests.
09/02/2021
Families of the Mafia
S2 • E9
Chapter 9 - Reconciliation

Gina and CP stage an intervention for Christian, Bills reaches out to their father's estranged half sister , and Sammy's family throws a surprise party for him.
09/09/2021
Families of the Mafia
S2 • E10
Chapter 10 - Conclusion

The Gravanos work to get Xavier out of solitary confinement, Bills brings the two halves of their family together for a talk, and Eli's mother returns from Florida.
09/09/2021
Families of the MafiaS2 E10
Angela Confronts Boris in NYC

Angela meets with Boris in a park, while the Cutolos, Gravanos, LaRoccas and O'Tooles each spread the love and share their gratitude for their families.
09/09/2021
