Families of the Mafia

Families of the MafiaS1 • E6Part VI
CP learns that his father is getting out of prison, Dennie's biological dad lets her down, and the O'Toole family is devastated by an unexpected tragedy.
05/07/2020
Families of the MafiaS2 • E1Chapter 1 - Reflection
Jess and her kids resolve to investigate Billy's mysterious death, Karen works to appeal her boyfriend's life sentence, and Christian and CP vow to stay out of trouble.
07/16/2021
Families of the MafiaS2 • E2Chapter 2 - Redemption
Karina's not happy when Karen considers participating in a documentary about their family, Matt hires a private investigator, and the Cutolos face the prospect of reentering the Mafia world.
07/22/2021
Families of the MafiaS2 • E3Chapter 3 - Understanding
Eli faces a challenge when his father plans to come back to New York City, Sammy starts a new podcasting project, and Bills struggles to get their family to respect their pronouns.
07/29/2021
Families of the MafiaS2 • E4Chapter 4 - Discovering
An emergency room visit ends with an unexpected diagnosis for Christian, Eli broaches the subject of divorce with his mom, and Karen wants to set the record straight about her father's case
08/05/2021
Families of the MafiaS2 • E5Chapter 5 - Confirmation
Karen gets discouraging news about Xavier's appeal, Angela consults a divorce attorney ahead of Boris's return from Moscow, and Christian's work release status delays his medical treatment.
08/12/2021
Families of the MafiaS2 • E6Chapter 6 - Rebuilding
An attorney builds a case for Xavier's compassionate release from prison, Taylor and her fiancé look forward to a new life together, and Layla grapples with her father Billy's criminal past.
08/19/2021
Families of the MafiaS2 • E7Chapter 7 - Homecoming
Christian prepares for his cancer surgery after signing paperwork for his prison release, Angela is determined to divorce Boris, and Joe tries to patch things up with Jess and Taylor.
08/26/2021
Families of the MafiaS2 • E8Chapter 8 - Healing
Billy returns to NYC after 20 years, CP fears his dad may relapse into opioid use, Karina seeks legal advice, and Eli deals with unwanted guests.
09/02/2021
Families of the MafiaS2 • E9Chapter 9 - Reconciliation
Gina and CP stage an intervention for Christian, Bills reaches out to their father's estranged half sister , and Sammy's family throws a surprise party for him.
09/09/2021
Families of the MafiaS2 • E10Chapter 10 - Conclusion
The Gravanos work to get Xavier out of solitary confinement, Bills brings the two halves of their family together for a talk, and Eli's mother returns from Florida.
09/09/2021
