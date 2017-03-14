Ariana Grande Wrote A Beautiful Goodbye Note To Her Dangerous Woman Tour

Kevin Mazur/One Love Manchester/Getty

After nearly eight months on the road, Ariana Grande is bidding adieu to her whirlwind Dangerous Woman tour. She kicked things off last February in Arizona, and the final concert took place Thursday (September 21) in Hong Kong — literally across the globe. After the show, she penned an emotional note to fans and thanked her "DWT family" for being, in her words, such a gift to her life.

"I will missssss u all and this tour very very much," Grande wrote on Instagram. "Thank you for your energy. For celebrating us, each other and yourselves at these shows each night. For giving life to our art and for living the message of this tour every day."

This tour — Ari's third — will be remembered in part for demonstrating how love conquers hate. Last May, fans came together following a deadly terrorist attack at her Manchester tour stop. Heartbroken and devastated, she understandably suspended touring and organized a powerful benefit concert, One Love Manchester, to honor survivors and the 22 victims. Justin Bieber, Miley Cyrus, Katy Perry, and Niall Horan all performed, among many more talented artists.

Then three days later, Ari tearfully resumed her worldwide tour, promising to "[think] of our angels every step of the way." True to her word, she released a moving cover of "Somewhere Over the Rainbow" to support the Manchester Emergency Fund long after her benefit concert wrapped.

From Manchester to every corner of the globe, Arianators were there for each other. "‪Thank you to everybody that attended one of these shows and to everybody that couldn't but watched the videos religiously online and joined us from home," Grande's goodbye note continued. "We felt your love too every night.‬ ‪I hope this has made you feel something beautiful or has impacted your life the way it has ours. ‬‪I'm gonna miss the fuck out of you for a lil while.‬ ‪You are very loved."