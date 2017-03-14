Ariana Grande Suspends Tour Dates After Manchester Attack

Getty Images

Ariana Grande has suspended her immediate upcoming tour dates in the wake of the attack on her Manchester concert.

On Wednesday (May 24), Grande's management released a statement saying that all dates will be suspended until June 5, when she will perform in Zürich, Switzerland, as scheduled. Six concerts have been postponed, including two in London originally set for May 25 and 26.

"Due to the tragic events in Manchester, the Dangerous Woman tour with Ariana Grande has been suspended until we can further assess the situation and pay our proper respects to those lost," the statement read. "We ask at this time that we all continue to support the city of Manchester and all those families affected by this cowardice and senseless act of violence. Our way of life has once again been threatened but we will overcome this together. Thank you."