Ariana Grande Visited With Manchester Attack Victims Before Her Benefit Concert

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Republic Records

Ariana Grande has returned to England for her benefit concert for the victims of the Manchester Attack, and she made a very special detour to spend time with a few Arianators in the days before her performance.

Grande shared a photo from a visit to Royal Manchester Children's Hospital, where some of the victims from the attack are being treated for the injuries they sustained at Manchester Arena on May 22.

In these cases, a picture is well worth a thousand words: Grande didn't include a caption with the snapshot of the sweet surprise, but she didn't really need to as young Jaden's smile says it all.

Manchester will host One Love Manchester, Grande's star-studded benefit concert, on June 4, and it will feature Justin Bieber, Miley Cyrus, Niall Horan, and more.