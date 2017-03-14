Katy Perry Gets Emotional During One Love Manchester Benefit Set

Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

Katy Perry fit a moving acoustic moment and a massive empowerment anthem into her brief spell onstage at Ariana Grande's One Love Manchester benefit concert, and both songs preached the same message: Choose love, always, and never let hate and fear get you down.

Before launching into a stripped-down version of "Part of Me" on Sunday (June 4), Perry focused on the song's core message of resilience, and drew connections between its lyrics and the hate and fear those in Manchester faced in the days following the May 22 attack.

"It's not easy to always choose love, is it?" she asked the crowd gathered at Manchester's Old Trafford Cricket Ground. "Especially in moments like these, right? It can be the most difficult thing to do, but love conquers fear, and love conquers hate, and this love that you choose will give you strength. It's our greatest power."

Perry kicked up the intensity with a lung-busting rendition of "Roar" right afterward, channeling the power of "Part of Me" and fueling it with the inspiring words of one of her biggest hits.

Manchester could hear her roar, for sure — and the world is likely feeling the love from Perry's performance and the rest of the passionate displays of solidarity coming out of this event.