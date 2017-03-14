Ariana Grande Resumes Tour With Touching Message To Manchester's 'Angels'

Kevin Mazur/Getty

Ariana Grande showered Manchester with so much love at her benefit concert last weekend, and now she's taking those sentiments on the road for the rest of her Dangerous Woman tour. She briefly suspended tour dates following last month's deadly terrorist attack at her Manchester Arena show, where 22 fans were killed and countless more were injured.

"First show back tonight. Thinking of our angels every step of the way," Ari wrote in a touching Instagram post. The performance takes place in Paris, thus the Eiffel Tower photo. "I love you with all my heart. Grateful for and incredibly proud of my band, dancers and entire crew. I love you I love you."

A grand total of seven shows, including two in London, were suspended. According to her official tour schedule, she wraps things up in Europe June 17, then heads to South America. Something tells me she'll be returning to the U.K. soon enough, though.