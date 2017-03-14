Ariana Grande’s ‘Somewhere Over The Rainbow’ Cover Continues To Help Manchester Victims

Getty Images

On Sunday (June 4), Ariana Grande returned to Manchester for a star-studded concert benefitting the victims of the attack at Manchester Arena. Now she's shared recordings from that show on Spotify, including her heartrending cover of "Somewhere over the Rainbow."

Proceeds from the new live album will continue to benefit the Manchester Emergency Fund, in addition to the millions the concert already raised for the victims.

It was an emotional night, but the concert ended on a hopeful and positive note. Now you can relive it anytime you need a reminder of humanity's good side.