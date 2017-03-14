Victims Of Manchester Explosion Were Young Girls, Huge Ariana Grande Fans

Getty Images

Two victims of Monday night's deadly attack at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester have been identified out of a total of 22 deaths.

Georgina Callander, 18, died in the hospital with her mother at her side after an explosion went off in the entrance hall of Manchester Arena toward the end of Grande's set. Callander was a huge fan of the singer, and had met Ariana two years ago.

Friends remembered Callander as a kind and loving person. “She was always very open, would talk to everyone," Shelby Wharton, a friend of Callander's, told the Evening Standard. "She was so nice. It does not feel real. I just pray for her family.”

Another close friend of Callander, Sophie Marsh, posted tributes to her on social media. "You were the type of friend I wanted to grow old knowing," Marsh wrote. "I promise you everything that I do for today onwards I do to make you proud."

The second victim to be identified was 8-year-old Saffie Rose Roussos, who attended the concert with her mother and sister. Chris Upton, a teacher at the primary school Roussos attended, remembered her as “simply a beautiful little girl in every aspect of the word. She was loved by everyone and her warmth and kindness will be remembered fondly.”

This is a developing story. This post will be updated as more information comes in.