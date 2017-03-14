Justin Bieber Leads Powerful ‘Love’ Chant At His Manchester Benefit Performance

Pratik Chorge/Hindustan Times

Justin Bieber's emotional performance at One Love Manchester on Sunday (June 4) was made of two simple ingredients: his guitar and plenty of love. He took the stage at Emirates Old Trafford Cricket Ground, a few short miles from Manchester Arena, where Ariana Grande fans witnessed a terrifying attack last month. Ari recently visited victims at the local children's hospital, as well as remembered the 22 individuals who died that night.

"Would you agree that love always wins?" Bieber asked the crowd as the sun set behind him. Miley Cyrus, Niall Horan, Pharrell, and more of your favorite artists came together for the benefit concert, all organized by Ari and supporting Manchester.

He got onstage armed only with his guitar and his voice, and boy, did he use it. "I want a chant right now. We're going to go: love, love, love," he announced in between playing "Love Yourself" and a stripped-down "Cold Water."

"I'm not going to let go of hope. I'm not going to let go of love. I'm not going to let go of God. Put your hand up if you're not going to let go," he continued, echoing his "Cold Water" lyrics. "I just want to take this moment to honor the people that were lost or that were taken. We love you so much."

