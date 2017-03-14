Miley Was A Total Inspiration At Ariana’s Manchester Benefit Concert

Getty Images

Miley Cyrus brought a hefty dose of happiness and inspiration with her when she performed at the star-studded Manchester benefit concert on Sunday (June 4), honoring victims and survivors of a May 22 attack on Ariana Grande's tour stop.

Cyrus joined Pharrell in Manchester's massive Old Trafford Cricket Ground for an uplifting performance of “Happy,” managing to breathe new life into his inescapable 2013 hit. After dancing and spinning around the stage together, Pharrell ceded the stage to Cyrus, and she addressed the massive crowd with a thoughtful speech.

“I’m so honored to be at this incredible event surrounded by all you amazing people,” she said. “For me, the most important responsibility we have on this entire planet is to take care of one another. And look what we’re doing today and how amazing that is.”

After her thoughtful message, Cyrus launched into her new song, “Inspired.” With lyrics like “how can we escape all the fear and all the hate?” and “you’ve always felt so small, but know you aren’t at all,” it was a poignant end to a truly inspiring performance.