Niall Horan Dedicates ‘This Town’ To Manchester At Ariana’s Benefit Concert

Getty Images

Niall Horan put plenty of heart into his short but sweet performance at Ariana Grande’s One Love Manchester benefit concert.

The former One Direction singer took the stage to perform his funky single “Slow Hands,” and then dedicated “This Town” to the people of Manchester.

“Seeing you guys all rallying together last week was a sight to behold, and it was incredible,” he told the crowd about their resilience following the May 22 terrorist attack. “We love you, we’re with you, the whole world is watching.”