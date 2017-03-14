Ariana Grande Fans Beautifully Come Together After Manchester Attack

Getty Images

In the wake of the Manchester terrorist attack, Ariana Grande fans around the world are using social media to prove how resilient and brave their community is.

Last night (May 22), Grande’s concert in Manchester, England, ended in tragedy when a bomb blast killed 22 people and injured at least 59 others. The incident — which is being treated as a terrorist attack — is especially devastating considering that the the majority of Grande’s most devoted listeners are girls and young women; one confirmed victim was just eight years old.

Still, Grande’s fanbase has managed to rally, tweeting messages of support and encouragement for fellow fans and for Grande. See some of the most touching, thoughtful, and comforting responses below.