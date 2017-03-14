Ariana Grande Fans Beautifully Come Together After Manchester Attack

In the wake of the Manchester terrorist attack, Ariana Grande fans around the world are using social media to prove how resilient and brave their community is.
Last night (May 22), Grande’s concert in Manchester, England, ended in tragedy when a bomb blast killed 22 people and injured at least 59 others. The incident — which is being treated as a terrorist attack — is especially devastating considering that the the majority of Grande’s most devoted listeners are girls and young women; one confirmed victim was just eight years old.
Still, Grande’s fanbase has managed to rally, tweeting messages of support and encouragement for fellow fans and for Grande. See some of the most touching, thoughtful, and comforting responses below.
A tribute video that portrays Grande’s close relationship with her fans quickly started going viral.
In the video, Grande says, “I appreciate them so much. I love them from the bottom of my heart, no matter what.”
An unknown artist created a Dangerous Woman-inspired awareness ribbon as a symbol of unity.
The logo features Grande’s signature bunny ears twisted into a black ribbon, and has been shared by celebs like Drake and Shawn Mendes.
Arianators are paying respects to three confirmed victims: Georgina Callander, 18, Saffie Rose Roussos, 8, and John Atkinson, 26.
After Grande tweeted that she’s “so so sorry,” her supporters started trending the hashtag #ThisIsNotYourFaultAriana.
Fans started circulating a video of Grande performing “One Last Time” near the end of her Manchester concert, and quoting the song’s poignant lyrics.
Furthermore, if you watch the “One Last Time” music video on YouTube now, you’ll see a message from Vevo that reads, “Our thoughts are with the victims and families of all those affected by the Manchester attack.”
Arianators were quick to remind one another that their fandom is strong and they need to stick together.
An illustration depicting different pop fandoms coming together went viral.
Some fans of other artists have even pledged to sing “One Last Time” at Shawn Mendes and Little Mix concerts this week, in solidarity with Grande and her fans.
They pledged their unwavering support to Grande, urging her to take time off if she needs it.
And finally, they’re vowing to spread love and decry hate.