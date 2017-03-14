Getty Images

Grande's rep confirms she is OK; Police treating incident as terrorist attack

UPDATE (5/22/17, 7:10 p.m. ET): 19 people have been confirmed dead in what is "currently being treated as a terrorist incident," Manchester police state.

Ariana Grande’s concert at England’s Manchester Arena tonight (May 22) ended in a mass emergency evacuation after reports of explosions.

The 23-year-old singer is “okay,” according to a statement from her rep provided to Variety.

Police have confirmed a “number of fatalities,” and emergency services have rushed to the arena after concertgoers reportedly heard two loud explosions. Manchester Police issued a statement on Twitter that reads, “Emergency services are currently responding to reports of an explosion at Manchester Arena. There are a number of confirmed fatalities and others injured.”

It’s unconfirmed what the source of the explosions was, but fan-shot footage shows the frightening scene inside the venue, which holds up to 21,000 people. Officials are currently investigating.

BIA, who opened for Grande at tonight’s concert, alerted fans on Twitter that she is "OK" as well.

This is a developing story. This post will be updated as more information comes in.