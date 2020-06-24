How Melissa Found Out She Was Competing for Two
Season 35 E 17 • 07/22/2020
Melissa talks about discovering she was four months pregnant after dropping out of the final and addresses rumors about one of her fellow players being the father.
Exclusive
03:21
The ChallengeS35 E13
Is Aneesa Being Protective or Stirring the Pot?
Nany confronts Aneesa after she criticized her again for flirting with Kaycee, then the other housemates get pulled into the fray.
06/24/2020
Exclusive
01:15
The ChallengeS35 E13
Total Madness Final Words: Nany
Nany describes her emotions after being eliminated, talks about how she matched up against Melissa and expresses gratitude for the support she received from her housemates.
06/24/2020
Highlight
03:02
The ChallengeS35 E14
Everyone Has Red Skulls… Now What?
After a tough double elimination, everyone who remains has a Red Skull, and TJ alludes to what's next in the competition.
07/01/2020
Exclusive
02:10
The ChallengeS35 E14
Nelson and Cory Confront Fessy About His Broken Promise
Nelson accuses Fessy of not fighting hard enough to keep his promise to put Cory in the tribunal.
07/01/2020
Exclusive
00:48
The ChallengeS35 E14
Total Madness Final Words: Josh
Josh reflects on his performance in Knots of War and questions what he could've done differently.
07/01/2020
Exclusive
00:40
The ChallengeS35 E14
Total Madness Final Words: Aneesa
Aneesa looks back at what went wrong for her during Knots of War and the strategy she should've used.
07/01/2020
Highlight
01:56
The ChallengeS35 E15
Nelson Proves His Loyalty to Cory
Nelson offers himself for elimination to protect his best friend Cory, who hopes to win it all for his young daughter and his baby on the way.
07/08/2020
Exclusive
02:04
The ChallengeS35 E15
Fessy and Kaycee Check In Back Home
Fessy tells his girlfriend Haleigh he's almost qualified for the final challenge, and Kaycee promises her girlfriend Tayler a victory would be worth the wait.
07/08/2020
Exclusive
01:24
The ChallengeS35 E15
Total Madness Final Words: Nelson
Though his speed was no match for Rogan's size, Nelson doesn't regret volunteering for elimination to protect Cory, and he vows to redeem himself in the future.
07/08/2020
Highlight
01:32
The ChallengeS35 E16
Two New Champions Cross the Finish Line
The first-place man and woman march up a snow-covered peak to claim the championship and $500,000 each.
07/15/2020
Highlight
03:04
The ChallengeS35 E17
Highlight
02:43
The ChallengeS35 E17
What Was in Jenna's DMs?
Zach and Jenna discuss their relationship, and Total Madness reunion host Vernon Davis asks them what was in Jenna's DMs that made Zach think she was cheating on him.
07/22/2020
Interview
02:20
The ChallengeS36
Meet the Rookies
The newest cast members, including former athletes and reality stars, reveal how their past experiences have -- or for some, haven't at all -- prepared them for their first Challenge.
11/20/2020
Interview
04:32
The ChallengeS36
First Impressions
Returning vets take stock of the rookies and give their initial thoughts about them, including who they think are threats, who are layups and who are flirts.
11/24/2020
Interview
06:06
The ChallengeS36
Return of the All-Stars
CT, Aneesa, Darrell and other returning veterans reflect on past wins and losses, and reveal their strategies for the upcoming season.
12/04/2020
Highlight
02:39
The ChallengeS36 E1
Kam and Aneesa Take Aim at Past Champs
Kam and Aneesa bond over their life experiences and the pain of being dismissed by others, then later they set their sights on some of the game's biggest players.
12/09/2020
Highlight
02:00
The ChallengeS36 E1
Winning Is a Big Deal
TJ awards a gold skull to the first elimination-winner, then reveals a game-changing twist.
12/09/2020
Interview
01:11
The ChallengeS36 E1
Double Agents Final Words: Ashley
Ashley opens up about facing "Survivor"-winner Natalie in the Operation Fire Escape elimination.
12/09/2020
Exclusive
03:46
The ChallengeS36 E1
Votes Declassified: License to Killer Kam
The contestants choose whether the team of Ashley and CT, Lolo and Nam or Gabby and Lio will go into the elimination round.
12/09/2020
Interview
06:42
The ChallengeS36
Sizing Up the Competition
The agents take stock of one another and reveal which competitors they think are the biggest layups, their strongest allies and their most intimidating threats.
12/16/2020
