Where Are They Now? - Emily
Season 1 • 10/05/2020
Emily talks about how she's co-parenting her daughter Bayla with ex-boyfriend Josh since graduation and reflects on how Shawn's death has impacted her own recovery.
16 and RecoveringS1 E1
The Students Unwind with Goat Yoga
During their annual summer "sober fun" field trip, the students and staff of Recovery High try out goat yoga.
09/01/2020
16 and RecoveringS1 E1
Alba Speaks Up About Being Judged
In an essay for English class, 16-year-old student Alba gets personal about living with addiction, a nontraditional family and depression.
09/01/2020
16 and RecoveringS1 E2
Joey Shares His Views on Marijuana and Addiction
During a group session, Joey addresses a question about weed addiction and shares his personal experiences with the drug.
09/08/2020
16 and RecoveringS1 E3
When Dance Class Is a Luxury
Shawn and his classmates partake in a dance class, and Michelle discusses how resources for afterschool activities and electives are dwindling, despite the students' need for them.
09/15/2020
16 and RecoveringS1 E3
Michelle and Her Staff Refuse to Ignore Student Deaths
After Shawn's death, Michelle and her staff gather to discuss the importance of being open and honest about death and trauma, an attitude that's not universally embraced in their field.
09/15/2020
16 and RecoveringS1 E3
News of a Classmate's Overdose Devastates Northshore
Northshore Recovery students and faculty are gutted by the news that Shawn, a beloved classmate, died from an overdose after being denied timely treatment by his insurance company.
09/15/2020
16 and RecoveringS1 E4
John Reflects on His Time at Northshore Recovery High
John takes the stage at graduation to share a positive message about how Northshore Recovery High helped him grow, from learning how to do his taxes to facing the realities of substance use.
09/22/2020
16 and RecoveringS1 E4
Staffers Share Their Hopes for Graduating Students
On Graduation Day, staffers celebrate Emily's resilience, Abbie's dream to help other young people living with addiction and Johnny's determination to stay on the path to recovery.
09/22/2020
16 and RecoveringS1
Where Are They Now? - Alex
Alex reflects on what she's been up to since filming the show, discussing how she's been coping with her mother's medical needs and what she does to keep her sobriety on track.
10/12/2020
16 and RecoveringS1
16 and RecoveringS1
Where Are They Now? - Johnny
Johnny shares what he's faced since graduation, how his relationship with Michelle has helped him and what he'd like to express to other people living with addiction.
10/05/2020
16 and RecoveringS1
Where Are They Now? - Sam
Sam talks about life after graduation, attending AA meetings, his ongoing relationships with the students and staff of Recovery High School, future plans and taking pride in his sobriety.
09/25/2020
16 and RecoveringS1
Where Are They Now? - Abbie
Abbie shares what she's been up to since filming at Northshore Recovery High, what keeps her clean on her road to recovery and her hopes for the future.
09/24/2020
16 and RecoveringS1
Where Are They Now? - Faith
Faith talks about her life since graduating from Recovery High and how the strong connections she forged with faculty and classmates have kept her on a sober and successful path.
09/17/2020
16 and RecoveringS1
Where Are They Now? - Joey
Joey explains what he's been up to since filming, how periodic talks with Michelle help keep him on track, the role music has played in his recovery, and where he sees himself in 10 years.
09/09/2020
16 and RecoveringS1
Introducing Michelle
Lifelong educator Michelle Lipinski shares her path from public school educator to founder of Northshore Recovery High School, established in response to the opioid crisis.
09/06/2020
16 and RecoveringS1
Rethinking the Road to Recovery
Northshore Recovery High School founder Michelle Lipinski explains how rethinking traditional education has changed the lives of young people living with addiction and mental illness.
09/04/2020
