16 and Recovering
The four-part documentary series 16 and Recovering follows the triumphs and tragedies of students working toward graduation while living with substance use and mental health issues at a recovery high school in Boston.
S1 • E4
Episode 4As graduation approaches for seniors, Emily and Josh reveal big news to his father, Abbie doesn't want to leave school, and John faces a dangerous relapse.09/22/2020
S1 • E3
Episode 3As Thanksgiving nears, an exemplary student discusses her urges to use again, and the staff hits a bureaucratic roadblock while trying to get a bright young student into treatment.09/15/2020
S1 • E2
Episode 2Support staffer Angel uses his life experiences to help students at Northshore Recovery High School, Joey faces a setback, and Alex fights to stay sober for her mom and sister.09/08/2020
S1 • E1
Episode 1At Northshore Recovery High School, 16-year-old cheerleader Alba faces a setback while living with depression, and staffers help 17-year-old Sam find a creative outlet in photography.09/01/2020