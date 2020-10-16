MTV Unplugged
Miley Cyrus and the Social Distancers - "Midnight Sky"
Season 2020 E 9 • 10/16/2020
Miley Cyrus delivers a powerful no-frills version of her 2020 single "Midnight Sky."
Performance
04:23
MTV UnpluggedS2020 E9
Miley Cyrus and the Social Distancers - "Communication"
Miley Cyrus brings an emotional performance of "Communication" by The Cardigans to her backyard stage.
10/16/2020
Performance
02:04
MTV UnpluggedS2020 E9
Miley Cyrus and the Social Distancers - "Gimme More"
Miley Cyrus and her band perform a slowed down rendition of the 2007 Britney Spears dance hit "Gimme More."
10/16/2020
Performance
03:29
MTV UnpluggedS2020 E9
Miley Cyrus & Noah Cyrus - "I Got So High That I Saw Jesus"
Sisters Miley Cyrus and Noah Cyrus come together for a soulful performance of "I Got So High That I Saw Jesus," from Noah Cyrus's 2020 EP, "The End of Everything."
10/16/2020
Performance
04:17
MTV UnpluggedS2020 E9
Miley Cyrus and the Social Distancers - "Midnight Sky"
Miley Cyrus delivers a powerful no-frills version of her 2020 single "Midnight Sky."
10/16/2020
Performance
02:59
MTV UnpluggedS2020
Miley Cyrus - "Why'd You Only Call Me When You're High"
Miley Cyrus sings her version of the Arctic Monkeys' 2013 hit "Why'd You Only Call Me When You're High" during her 2014 MTV Unplugged performance.
02/06/2014
