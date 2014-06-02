60 Second Draw with BTS
Season 2021 • 02/22/2021
South Korean boy band BTS draws their "BE" album cover in 60 seconds.
Performance
02:59
MTV UnpluggedS2020
Miley Cyrus - "Why'd You Only Call Me When You're High"
Miley Cyrus sings her version of the Arctic Monkeys' 2013 hit "Why'd You Only Call Me When You're High" during her 2014 MTV Unplugged performance.
02/06/2014
Performance
04:17
MTV UnpluggedS2020 E9
Miley Cyrus and the Social Distancers - "Midnight Sky"
Miley Cyrus delivers a powerful no-frills version of her 2020 single "Midnight Sky."
10/16/2020
Performance
03:29
MTV UnpluggedS2020 E9
Miley Cyrus & Noah Cyrus - "I Got So High That I Saw Jesus"
Sisters Miley Cyrus and Noah Cyrus come together for a soulful performance of "I Got So High That I Saw Jesus," from Noah Cyrus's 2020 EP, "The End of Everything."
10/16/2020
Performance
02:04
MTV UnpluggedS2020 E9
Miley Cyrus and the Social Distancers - "Gimme More"
Miley Cyrus and her band perform a slowed down rendition of the 2007 Britney Spears dance hit "Gimme More."
10/16/2020
Performance
04:23
MTV UnpluggedS2020 E9
Miley Cyrus and the Social Distancers - "Communication"
Miley Cyrus brings an emotional performance of "Communication" by The Cardigans to her backyard stage.
10/16/2020
Exclusive
02:21
MTV UnpluggedS2021
02/22/2021
Exclusive
04:18
MTV UnpluggedS2021
BTS Talks New Album "Be" and Plays This or That
In this Fresh Out Friday chat from December 2020 with Kevan Kenney, BTS chats about recording their album "Be," having moments with fans in the BTS army and directing music videos.
02/22/2021
Performance
03:26
MTV UnpluggedS2021
BTS - "Telepathy"
BTS performs their song "Telepathy" in a decked-out loft space.
02/23/2021
Performance
03:24
MTV UnpluggedS2021
BTS - "Life Goes On"
A live band joins BTS for an intimate performance of "Life Goes On" from their album "Be."
02/23/2021
Performance
04:19
MTV UnpluggedS2021
BTS - "Blue & Grey"
From a moody, indoor garden setting, BTS performs the song "Blue & Grey" from their album "Be."
02/23/2021
