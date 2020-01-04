Nelson Proves His Loyalty to Cory
Season 35 E 15 • 07/08/2020
Nelson offers himself for elimination to protect his best friend Cory, who hopes to win it all for his young daughter and his baby on the way.
The Challenge: Total MadnessS35 E1
Total Madness Final Words: Asaf
Rookie Asaf has a hard time hiding his sadness and disappointment about being the first competitor eliminated, especially after waiting years to be on The Challenge.
04/01/2020
Exclusive
01:24
The Challenge: Total MadnessS35 E1
Asaf Earns Respect in the Bunker
Cory, Swaggy C, Fessy and Jay discuss Asaf's bold move of calling out Wes, and Cory asks Asaf who he'd like to face in Purgatory.
04/01/2020
Exclusive
02:24
The Challenge: Total MadnessS35 E2
Total Madness Final Words: Jenn
Rookie Jenn describes her disappointment about being the first woman in the house to be eliminated and shares some parting words for Dee.
04/08/2020
Exclusive
01:34
The Challenge: Total MadnessS35 E3
Total Madness Final Words: CT
CT reflects on what went wrong in Purgatory and explains how he thinks the game will pan out for his rookie elimination opponent Jay.
04/15/2020
Exclusive
01:16
The Challenge: Total MadnessS35 E3
Bananas Gets in Ashley's Head
Ashley fumes after Bananas goes around the house portraying her as untrustworthy.
04/15/2020
Highlight
04:24
The Challenge: Total MadnessS35 E3
Jay Attempts to Tear Down His Idol
Purgatory comes down to the wire when rookie Jay and his Challenge idol CT try to break through barriers made of ropes, chains, ammo boxes, cinderblocks and boulders.
04/15/2020
Exclusive
01:51
The Challenge: Total MadnessS35 E4
Total Madness Final Words: Ashley
Ashley explains why this season just wasn't for her, accuses Wes of not really having her back and vows to become the "female Bananas."
04/22/2020
Exclusive
02:15
The Challenge: Total MadnessS35 E4
Ashley Is Not Ready to Go Home Yet
With nominations looming, an emotional but defiant Ashley tells Swaggy C she has a feeling she'll be put up for elimination and vows not to go down without a fight.
04/22/2020
Highlight
02:36
The Challenge: Total MadnessS35 E4
Bananas Teaches Big T a Scheming Lesson
During a night out, Bananas encourages Big T to utilize her newly acquired power, so she strikes a deal with one of the strongest alliances in the house.
04/22/2020
Highlight
02:50
The Challenge: Total MadnessS35 E4
Bear Can't Make a Spark, But He Can Put Out a Fire
When Bear's attempt to seduce Kailah falls flat, he creates a little chaos in the house, leading to conflict between Mattie and Ashley.
04/22/2020
Exclusive
02:06
The Challenge: Total MadnessS35 E5
Nelson, Jay and Rogan Get Support from Home
Familiar faces from past Challenges -- Nelson's GF Angela and Rogan's BFF Joss -- try to boost each of their friend's confidence, and Jay calls his sister for an update.
04/29/2020
Exclusive
01:19
The Challenge: Total MadnessS35 E5
Tori Warns Wes Before Things Get Ugly
Tori goes to Wes's bunk to tell him not to criticize her and Jordan's relationship ever again.
04/29/2020
Highlight
01:26
The Challenge: Total MadnessS35 E5
Rogan Delivers a Devastating Blow in Purgatory
Fueled by his desire to avenge CT's early departure, Rogan sets the tone in his battle against Jay, leaving his fellow competitors shook.
04/29/2020
Highlight
03:38
The Challenge: Total MadnessS35 E5
Jordan Starts a Turf War with Wes
Wes refuses to stand down after Jordan criticizes him during a workout, and their argument quickly gets personal.
04/29/2020
Exclusive
01:17
The Challenge: Total MadnessS35 E6
Kailah Doesn't Like Bananas's Blunt Relationship Opinions
Bananas holds nothing back while he, Wes and Aneesa assess Zach and Jenna's tumultuous relationship, but Kailah thinks he's being insensitive.
05/06/2020
Exclusive
01:30
The Challenge: Total MadnessS35 E6
Kailah Turns to Her Parents for Help
Kailah tells her parents she cheated on her boyfriend with Bear, and they offer her sympathy but have little practical advice to give.
05/06/2020
Highlight
03:05
The Challenge: Total MadnessS35 E6
Was Jenna Cheating or Single?
Zach finally answers Jenna's call and accuses her of cheating on him, but she insists she would never cheat on him.
05/06/2020
Interview
04:23
The Challenge: Total MadnessS35
First Impressions of the Newbies
Veteran competitors Nany, Jordan, Rogan, Wes and more reveal their initial thoughts on the rookies.
04/07/2020
Interview
01:32
The Challenge: Total MadnessS35
Biggest Regrets from The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2
Wes, Kyle, Ashley, CT and more competitors describe what they regret the most from their times on The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2.
04/07/2020
