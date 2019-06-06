Marissa Thinks Her Fiance Needs to Grow Up
Season 2 E 17
Marissa's tattoo for her fiance Ryan reveals how she feels about his harsh criticisms and childish behavior.
How Far Is Tattoo Far?S2 E7
Till Death Do Them Part
Anne takes a knee during Cory's tattoo reveal.
06/06/2019
How Far Is Tattoo Far?S2 E8
It Is What It Is
Shaina is branded a boyfriend stealer by her longtime best friend Emily so she never forgets her betrayal.
06/06/2019
How Far Is Tattoo Far?S2 E8
All Aboard the Douche Canoe
Shaina gives her friend Emily a nautical wake-up call that brings them both to tears.
06/06/2019
How Far Is Tattoo Far?S2 E8
Is Tony Raines's Fiancee Ready for a Baby Boy?
Tony from The Challenge's love of Crocs is exposed by his fiancee Alyssa, and Tony uses the inking opportunity to push for a second baby.
06/06/2019
How Far Is Tattoo Far?S2 E9
D**k Appointments
Brad's tattoo design for his friend Darcy illustrates her busy schedule.
06/13/2019
How Far Is Tattoo Far?S2 E9
Who Are You Fooling?
Darcy's tattoo design for her bestie Brad reveals a beauty secret he thought would stay between the two of them.
06/13/2019
How Far Is Tattoo Far?S2 E9
Grooming and Growing
Hoping to change each other's behavior, Cisco's ink for his friend Byron suggests he groom himself more, while Byron's advises Cisco to focus on "self-growth."
06/13/2019
How Far Is Tattoo Far?S2 E10
Time to Grow Up
Dyhn wishes his wife Kenleigh would spend less time sucking her thumb and more time on him, so he gives her an explicit tattoo to get his point across.
06/13/2019
How Far Is Tattoo Far?S2 E10
In the Litter Box
Kenleigh enacts her revenge when she gives her husband Dynh a tattoo that will never let him forget the cat he made her give away.
06/13/2019
How Far Is Tattoo Far?S2 E10
Red Rooster
Friends Andrew and Sam prove great minds really do think alike, as they've both designed tattoos based on Andrew's wiener.
06/13/2019
How Far Is Tattoo Far?S2 E11
Putting the Rage in 'Roid Rage
Bodybuilder Matt attacks his friend Mondo for using a tattoo to chastise him about his rage issue.
06/20/2019
How Far Is Tattoo Far?S2 E11
A Bro Code Violation Gets a Man Punished
Matt has held a grudge for over a year against his best friend Mondo for asking out his ex, and he's using a tattoo to get even.
06/20/2019
How Far Is Tattoo Far?S2 E11
Lighting a Fire
Tim tells his girlfriend Amanda he needs more privacy, and she uses her tattoo design to pressure him about marriage.
06/20/2019
How Far Is Tattoo Far?S2 E12
Maybe It Runs in the Family
Cameron evens the score with his aggressive older brother with ink revealing an embarrassing secret about his manhood.
06/20/2019
How Far Is Tattoo Far?S2 E12
A Messy Sexual Encounter Gets Immortalized
To exert dominance over his younger brother, Jeremy tattoos Cameron with a design that recalls a messy party he once threw.
06/20/2019
How Far Is Tattoo Far?S2 E12
A Cheater Seeks a Second Chance, While His Ex Just Wants Revenge
Juan tries to win back his ex-fiancee Dulce with a sweet tattoo promising change, but her tattoo for him makes it clear where things stand.
06/20/2019
How Far Is Tattoo Far?S2 E13
A Bro's Explanation
The only thing more awkward than the tattoo BDave got from his friend Gage is the conversation he'll have to have later with his girlfriend.
06/20/2019
How Far Is Tattoo Far?S2 E13
Be Careful Who You Do
Skylar uses her tattoo to accuse her friend Jay of having an indiscriminate sexual appetite, and Jay gets vicious about Skylar's taste in men.
06/20/2019
How Far Is Tattoo Far?S2 E13
Always Prepared
BDave pranks his friend Gage by giving him a tattoo that broadcasts his favorite activity loud and clear.
06/20/2019
