Ron and Jenn's Rocky Relationship
Season 2 • 07/05/2019
The roommates have witnessed several emotional and tense moments between Ron and Jenn.
Watching
Highlight
01:18
Jersey Shore Family VacationS2 E9
Staten Island Mating Ritual
Vinny and Angelina have a condiment fight that underscores their sexual tension and brings back nostalgic feelings.
10/11/2018
Highlight
01:33
Jersey Shore Family VacationS2 E9
Vinny and Angelina Hug It Out
After a wild condiment fight, the rest of the house encourages Vinny and Angelina to hug it out -- and maybe more.
10/11/2018
Highlight
02:16
Jersey Shore Family VacationS2 E9
Back to the Boardwalk
The guys discuss Mike's wedding plans, and the roommates take a stroll down memory lane as they enjoy rides and take in the sights on the boardwalk.
10/09/2018
Highlight
01:40
Jersey Shore Family VacationS2 E9
Angelina Has Dirt on Vinny
Angelina attempts to say grace, but it takes a dark turn when she issues a threat to Vinny.
10/08/2018
Highlight
02:09
Jersey Shore Family VacationS2
No One Is Safe Around the Snooki
Nicole’s drunk alter ego, Dren, makes an appearance at dinner and causes a scene at the restaurant.
10/30/2018
Highlight
01:33
Jersey Shore Family VacationS2
Vinny Can’t Flip
The roommates show off their diving skills while Mike judges from his shady spot, and Vinny discovers he’s much better at flipping someone off than he is at doing a flip.
10/30/2018
Highlight
02:13
Jersey Shore Family VacationS2
The Spiral Squad Returns
When Ronnie and Nicole arrive at the house before the rest of the roommates, they decide to let loose with some Ron Ron juice and catch up over dinner.
10/29/2018
Sneak Peek
01:13
Jersey Shore Family VacationS2
Jen Arrives
The gang's dinner in Atlantic City becomes awkward when Ronnie shows up with Jen.
10/24/2018
Sneak Peek
01:47
Jersey Shore Family VacationS2
Staten Island Sandwich
The roommates cut loose during Pauly's Atlantic City gig, and Angelina tests the limits with Vinny.
10/24/2018
Highlight
01:08
Jersey Shore Family VacationS2
What's Up with Ronnie and Jenn?
Before Jenn joins them in Atlantic City, the gang hangs out and nervously discusses her toxic relationship with Ronnie.
10/23/2018
Highlight
02:27
Jersey Shore Family VacationS2
This Weekend Is Gonna Be Savage as F**k
The roommates are caught off-guard when Ronnie invites Jenn to join them at Pauly’s Atlantic City gig.
10/17/2018
Highlight
02:56
Jersey Shore Family VacationS2
Ronnie Makes a Surprise Appearance
Ronnie turns over a new leaf in his friendship with Deena and goes out of his way to surprise her at her baby's gender reveal party.
10/17/2018
Sneak Peek
01:37
Jersey Shore Family VacationS2
Ronnie Apologizes to Mike
After butting heads in Miami, Ronnie and Mike have a heart-to-heart and reflect on how far their friendship has come.
10/17/2018
Highlight
01:25
Jersey Shore Family VacationS2
Angelina and Jenni Have a Heart-to-Heart
In an effort to make amends, Angelina and Jenni come together to sort out their differences.
10/03/2018
Highlight
03:14
Jersey Shore Family VacationS2
Return to the Jersey Shore
After reminiscing about their summers together in Seaside Heights, the crew decides to head back to their original shore house.
10/03/2018
Highlight
00:51
Jersey Shore Family VacationS2
MVP Goes Back to the Start
Mike, Vinny and Pauly D visit the shore house and reminisce about the early days of their friendship.
10/03/2018
Highlight
01:18
Jersey Shore Family VacationS2
Mike Has a Confession to Make
Mike calls Lauren to let her know what went down the night before, and his fiancee isn't exactly pleased about it.
10/03/2018
01:58
Jersey Shore Family VacationS2
Nicole and Jenni Try to Clear the Air
Nicole and Jenni sit down to discuss the issues they faced in Las Vegas, but they still don't see eye to eye.
09/26/2018
00:30
Jersey Shore Family VacationS2
Mike's Presidential Plans
Pauly D realizes any reality star could be president, and as the guys discuss the possibilities, Mike reveals his first order of business if he makes it to the White House.
09/25/2018
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:15
MTV UnpluggedS2020
Miley Cyrus Is Going Unplugged
Miley Cyrus will perform a concert unlike any she's ever given on MTV Unplugged: Miley Cyrus Backyard Sessions, premiering Friday, October 16, at 7/6c.
10/05/2020
Trailer
03:00
The Challenge: Total MadnessS35
The Challenge: Total Madness Isn't for the Faint of Heart
The Challenge returns with familiar faces and brand-new twists, including an underground bunker for competitors to live in and an even more difficult road to the final.
03/19/2020
Trailer
00:30
Nick Cannon Presents: Wild 'N OutS14
Who Dis?
Nick kicks things up a notch when Blac Chyna, Ginuwine, Ceaser, ScHoolboy Q, Mario and other celebrity guest stars turn up to do battle for the coveted championship belt.
12/12/2019
Trailer
01:30
MTV Floribama ShoreS3
Floribama Shore Season 3 Is a Roller Coaster of Emotions
From fights to hookups to breakdowns, everything is bigger in St. Petersburg, FL, on Floribama Shore Season 3.
11/12/2019