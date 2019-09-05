Staten Island Emergency
Season 1 E 7 • 05/14/2019
Jersey Shore's Angelina puts her EMT skills to good use and stops by the house to run a test that will save Vinny and Pauly from heartache.
Double Shot at LoveS1 E6
Nikki Needs to Find Middle Ground
After being voted most jealous (and thirsty) by the other ladies in the house, Nikki tries to redeem herself on a date with both Pauly and Vinny.
05/09/2019
Double Shot at LoveS1 E7
Mish Realizes Nikki's True Colors
Misha talks about her confrontation with Angelina the night before and expresses annoyance about Nikki not having her back.
05/16/2019
Double Shot at LoveS1 E7
Mish Can't Weather Hurricane Angelina
When Angelina gives Nikki a hard time for not drinking, Mish sticks up for her, prompting Angelina to turn her full wrath on Mish.
05/16/2019
Double Shot at LoveS1 E7
Staten Island Emergency
05/14/2019
Double Shot at LoveS1 E8
Marissa Sees Right Through Nikki
While watching Nikki and Pauly flirt, Marissa vents to the other ladies and warns them that everyone's true colors will show sooner or later.
05/23/2019
Double Shot at LoveS1 E8
Vinny and Pauly Fall for the Same Woman
Vinny is jealous when Pauly shares a kiss and an intimate moment with his girl Elle, and both bachelors worry that the process is about to get even more difficult.
05/23/2019
Double Shot at LoveS1 E9
Feelings Are Getting Complicated
As things heat up in the house, Pauly wonders why Nikki doesn't get along with the other women, and Vinny reveals he's still salty over Elle's wandering eye (and mouth).
05/30/2019
Double Shot at LoveS1 E9
The Ladies Get Into Mommy Mode
Pauly brings in a young actress to pose as his daughters so he and Vinny can get a sense of the ladies' maternal instincts.
05/30/2019
Double Shot at LoveS1 E10
Nicole Checks In with Pauly
Before meeting the ladies on a lunch date with Vinny, the guys' former Jersey Shore roommate Nicole gets filled in on all the dating drama from Pauly.
06/06/2019
Double Shot at LoveS1 E10
Nicole Reveals Her Top Matches for the Guys
Vinny finds out which ladies get a seal of approval from his former Jersey Shore roommate Nicole.
06/06/2019
Double Shot at LoveS1 E10
Derynn Makes Her Move
While the other women nap in their hotel suite, Derynn heads to Pauly's room to make her feelings for him known.
06/05/2019
Double Shot at LoveS1 E11
Catered Wisdom
Pauly and Vinny solicit romantic advice from caterer and reality dating show veteran Domenico Nesci.
06/13/2019
Double Shot at LoveS1 E11
Vinny Guadagnino, Attorney at Love
Vinny impresses Elle's mom with his legal background, Pauly puts Vinny on the spot with Maria's bestie and brother, and Nikki's cousin gives Pauly a warning.
06/13/2019
Double Shot at LoveS1 E12
Pauly Is Shocked by Nikki's Lie Detector Test Results
Jersey Shore's Jen and Ronnie ask Derynn whether or not she'd give up her cats for a relationship and Nikki how she really feels about Pauly.
06/20/2019
Double Shot at LoveS1 E12
Bowling with Pauly Isn't for Everybody
The intense side of Pauly comes out during a friendly bowling game.
06/20/2019
Double Shot at LoveS1 E13
Uncle Nino Has a Talk with Alysse
While the guys' families get to know the remaining ladies, Vinny's Uncle Nino takes an opportunity to chat up Alysse.
06/27/2019
Double Shot at LoveS1 E13
Pauly's Final Cab Ceremony
Pauly's final Cab Ceremony all comes down to one woman.
06/27/2019
Double Shot at LoveS1 E13
Vinny's Final Cab Ceremony
Faced with whether to take a shot at love with Elle or Alysse, Vinny makes his final decision.
06/27/2019
Double Shot at LoveS1 E13
Who Will Vinny and Pauly Choose?
Before making their final selections, Vinny and Pauly mull over the pros and cons of the remaining ladies.
06/26/2019
