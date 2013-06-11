- 20:30
S1 • E1
Mr. D-PicOne guy sends pics of his man parts to his boys in group texts, and another disappears for months to play video games.11/06/2013
S1 • E2
Facebook Breakup/ StripteaseOne guy thinks it’s a good idea to break it off with his girl via Facebook, and another guy defends his right to go shirtless.11/06/2013
S1 • E3
Letting It Rip/Beer BanditIs "letting it rip" in front of the ladies a violation? Plus find out who's guilty when a roommate steals all the beer.11/13/2013
S1 • E4
Booty Thirst/Cry Me a River/Killin’ em SoftlyCan texting a girl too many times for a hook up be a violation? Is a guy guilty if he cries all the time? Find out if playing slow jams while riding with your boys means you've broken the code.11/13/2013
S1 • E5
Party Prankster/Fruity DrinksCarly from Girl Code, brings her boyfriend, Guy Code's own Chris Distefano to court for drinking like a lady. Plus, is there a such thing as pranking too much?11/20/2013
S1 • E6
Grenade Launcher/ Calling DibsRap star Machine Gun Kelly is on trial for tricking his boys into watching his sex tapes. Plus are you a guy code offender if you call 'dibs' but don't follow through?11/20/2013
S1 • E7
Mr. Porno/BlabbermouthIs masturbating too much a punishable offense? Plus, find out if running your mouth too much means you're in violation.11/27/2013
S1 • E8
Gym Selfies/ Mr. Mani Pedi/ Madden MadnessIs taking non-stop selfies at the gym a violation? Plus, a guy that loves to get mani/pedi's and another who repeatedly paused the game during a Madden tournament is brought before the judge.11/27/2013
S1 • E9
Cell Phone Snooper, Double Ply Dandy, Birthday BlockIs taking a girl's number out of your boy's phone breaking guy code? Plus, one roommate may be in violation for hoarding all the toilet paper and one friend who literally dragged another away from a hook up is brought to court.12/04/2013
S1 • E10
Ridin Dirty/ Social Media WhoreWhen does hooking up in your boys car become a guy code violation? Plus, a guy defends his right to seek fame on social media sites.12/11/2013
About Guy Court
Judge Donnell Rawlings presides over this court of brah, where alleged Guy Code violators and their accusers plead their cases with the help of comedian attorneys.
