Guy Court

Ridin' Dirty and Social Media Whore

Season 1 E 10 • 12/11/2013

Mike entertained a lady in his buddy's car and didn't clean up after himself, and Will calls out Chris's pursuit of social media fame.

More

Watching

Full Ep
21:00

Guy Court
S1 • E1
Mr. D-Pic

Josh defends his right to send pictures of his manhood to a friend group chat, and Christian is accused of breaking guy code because he'd rather play video games than hang out with his boys.
11/06/2013
Full Ep
21:00
Sign in to Watch

Guy Court
S1 • E2
Facebook Breakup and Striptease

Ruskin stands accused of breaking up with Lauren via Facebook, and Josh is embarrassed by his friend Gino, who takes his shirt off all the time.
11/06/2013
Full Ep
20:46
Sign in to Watch

Guy Court
S1 • E3
Letting It Rip and Beer Bandit

Savon claims Ira ruined his chances with a girl by intentionally farting, and Andrew gets called out for replacing good beer with the cheap stuff.
11/13/2013
Full Ep
20:59
Sign in to Watch

Guy Court
S1 • E4
Booty Thirst, Cry Me a River and Killin' 'Em Softly

Austin is accused of being way too clingy in his relationship with Donna, and Jake claims Weston gets weepy when he's drunk.
11/13/2013
Full Ep
20:53
Sign in to Watch

Guy Court
S1 • E6
Grenade Launcher and Calling Dibs

River is accused of not bringing hot enough girls to a party, and Slim argues his friend Machine Gun Kelly shouldn't show him his sex tapes.
11/20/2013
Full Ep
20:49
Sign in to Watch

Guy Court
S1 • E5
Party Prankster and Fruity Drinks

Chris is sure Brandon's excessive pranking made him lose a date, and Carly says her boyfriend Chris embarrasses her by ordering fruity drinks.
11/20/2013
Full Ep
20:59
Sign in to Watch

Guy Court
S1 • E8
Gym Selfies, Mr. Mani-Pedi and Madden Madness

Dan accuses Anthony of bad gym behavior, Jacques finds Brendon's pedicure habit disturbing, and Jonathan's girlfriend interrupts a Madden tournament.
11/27/2013
Full Ep
20:58
Sign in to Watch

Guy Court
S1 • E7
Mr. Porno/Blabbermouth

Is masturbating too much a punishable offense? Plus, find out if running your mouth too much means you're in violation.
11/27/2013
Full Ep
21:00
Sign in to Watch

Guy Court
S1 • E9
Cell Phone Snooper, Double Ply Dandy, Birthday Block

Is taking a girl's number out of your boy's phone breaking guy code? Plus, one roommate may be in violation for hoarding all the toilet paper and one friend who literally dragged another away from a hook up is brought to court.
12/04/2013
Full Ep
20:56
Sign in to Watch

Guy Court
S1 • E10
Ridin' Dirty and Social Media Whore

Mike entertained a lady in his buddy's car and didn't clean up after himself, and Will calls out Chris's pursuit of social media fame.
12/11/2013
Full Ep
20:29
Sign in to Watch

Guy Court
S1 • E12
Birthday Blues/Facebook Stalker

Is leaving your boy on his 21st birthday for a threesome, a guy code violation? Plus, one guy uses Facebook to hook up with his friend's exes.
12/18/2013
Full Ep
20:58
Sign in to Watch

Guy Court
S1 • E11
Perpetual Proposer/Tanning/Game Changer

Is getting engaged too many times a punishable offense? Plus, one guy has a tanning addiction, and later one guy won't stop answering his girlfriends calls even while playing baseball.
12/18/2013
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
01:10

Ex on the BeachS6
Love Is on the Line on Ex On The Beach: Couples

Committed couples face the gauntlet of the ghosts of relationships past on Ex On The Beach: Couples, premiering Thursday at 8/7c.
01/20/2023
Trailer
00:15

Ex on the Beach
Ex On The Beach: Couples Makes Partners Face the Past

Ex On The Beach: Couples presents a twist on the series by forcing established relationships to handle the surprises of old flames, premiering Thursday, February 9, at 9/8c.
01/13/2023
Trailer
00:30

The Real Friends of WeHoS1
Brad Goreski and Todrick Hall Are The Real Friends of WeHo

Fasten your seatbelts for a fierce night with Brad Goreski, Todrick Hall, Curtis Hamilton and more members of their squad when The Real Friends of WeHo premieres Friday, January 20, at 9/8c.
01/06/2023
Trailer
00:15

RidiculousnessS29
New Time, New Season, Same Old Pranks on Ridiculousness

Clear your Monday nights for back-to-back episodes of Ridiculousness with Rob, Steelo and Chanel with an all-new season, Mondays at 8/7c.
01/03/2023
Trailer
01:15

Jersey Shore Family Vacation
It's Time for the Biggest Family Vacation Ever

From Hollywood to New Orleans and beyond, the fam fist pumps their way across the U.S.A. on a new season of Jersey Shore Family Vacation, premiering Thursday, January 26, at 8/7c.
12/23/2022